Travis Kelce Shuts Down a Jason Kelce-Esque Speedo Dare Over Cincinnati Bearcats vs Nebraska Debate

With Nebraska set to face Cincinnati in Week 1 of the 2025 college football season, their first matchup in 119 years, the banter between the alumni of the respective programs is heating up. And at the thick of it are Travis Kelce and Will Compton, who are on opposite sidelines for what’s shaping up to be one of college football’s most entertaining off-field rivalries.

Advertisement

Travis played his college ball at Cincinnati. Meanwhile, Compton is a former Nebraska linebacker turned media personality. For them, it’s personal. All the more for Travis since Nebraska had won their only encounter against Cincinnati way back in 1906. And a wager is now in play.

The two, alongside their podcast co-hosts, Jason Kelce and Taylor Lewan, recently agreed to a playful but public bet: whichever school loses, the alumni from that team must appear on the opposing podcast — New Heights for Compton and Lewan, and Bussin’ With the Boys for the Kelce brothers — dressed in the other team’s gear.

This was enough to get fans hyped. But things almost took an outrageous turn when Lewan upped the stakes with a new suggestion. The former Titans tackle proposed that the loser not only wear the rival school’s jersey but also pull a stunt inspired by none other than Jason.

Just days earlier, the former Philadelphia Eagles center went viral for stripping down to a tiny, USA-themed Speedo during his annual charity bartending event in Sea Isle City, New Jersey. The moment was caught on camera and widely shared.

The elder Kelce brother had embraced full-on chaos in the name of charity and racked up viral headlines in the process. So, Lewan saw an opportunity for an encore. “I think Will Compton, no shirt, just Speedo, in a Bearcat Speedo, would be a good look for the New Heights podcast,” he said, half-joking, but hoping.

However, while Jason might be down for just about anything in public, Travis was quick to draw a line. “Oh man,” the younger Kelce said, laughing. “I mean, I don’t want to get myself caught up in this shi*t. I ain’t trying to wear no Speedo.”

It was a firm pass, and likely a smart one, considering his elder brother’s Speedo moment not only went viral but caused more than a few jaws to hit the floor, with fans ogling and social media exploding.

That stunt came during his fifth annual Team 62 fundraiser for the Eagles Autism Foundation, where he climbed a chair and stripped down in front of a stunned crowd. The photo became an instant internet moment, solidifying Jason’s ‘dad bod sex symbol’ reputation.

Travis, though, prefers to keep the spotlight focused on the game and the wager. “I’ve lost so many fu*king bets that I think I’m due for a win,” he said of the Cincinnati-Nebraska clash. “I wore Texas Tech’s mascot helmet, I wore BYU’s jersey last year… I think my Bearcats are gonna f**king come through.”

And just to seal it, he’s already picturing the postgame humiliation for the opposition. “You guys are gonna have to fu*king come on to New Heights, and you’re rocking a fu*king Cincinnati jersey,” he said to Compton.

Sportingly, Compton agreed: “I’ll rock a Cincinnati jersey… I’ll wear whatever you want… And if you have something else extra to add, I’ll wear it. I’ll be yours… toss me around, paint me like one of your French girls,” he said.

Simply put, wild stakes and bold promises, but no Speedos for Travis. Not yet, anyway.