“I Just Felt Dumb Doing Reels”: Travis Kelce Opens Up About Early Struggles With Social Media Fame

Jason Kelce has become a social media darling as of late with his TikToks and YouTube content. The former Philadelphia Eagles center has now garnered 557k followers on TikTok and over 1.3 million likes. He also has 159k subscribers on YouTube, with a few videos that have surpassed 1 million views over the past year.

What makes Jason so good at making social media content? It’s a combination of his relatability and unique personality. His bio on TikTok reads, “I have no clue what I’m doing,” and on YouTube, he similarly writes, “I guess I’m a YouTuber now.” This almost makes him come off as an old soul who’s embraced a new path while using technology.

Even Jason admits that he feels like a grandpa when using TikTok and that he doesn’t understand it. But his brother, Travis Kelce, believes Jason is the perfect authentic person to build a social media channel around. It’s something he tried doing once before, early in his career, before eventually giving it up.

“That’s the one thing I’ll always feel so fuc*ing dumb, man. There was a point early on in my career when the reels and everything really started getting going. I would make them, and then I wouldn’t make them. Then I would just do one because I felt like I had to keep it going,” Travis shared on New Heights.

The tight end’s short videos that he posted online never really attracted much attention. He tried to open up to his fans and followers by sharing personal stories about life and the NFL. But when he wasn’t receiving much attention, he felt like it was all pointless.

“There were so many stories that I just felt were so pointless. Some of the sh*t I was doing was so pointless, I just felt dumb doing it,” Travis admitted.

Ever since then, though, the Kelce brothers have found a way to carve out a space in the NFL podcasting world. New Heights has now been going for three and a half years with no signs of slowing down. It consistently ranks as one of the highest-rated podcasts on Apple and Spotify.

The show has allowed the Kelce brothers to share stories in a space that doesn’t make them feel pointless. Jason specifically has shared some stories over the years that might be embarrassing for some to tell to a mass audience. But Travis doesn’t think that his brother ever feels embarrassed, which is why he’s so perfect for social media.

“You’re clearly having a blast with it. Not feeling dumb is like one of your superpowers,” he stated.

Travis was never as outgoing as Jason was growing up. He is a self-described “shy kid” who never showed his personality until he started to succeed in sports. This is probably why he struggled initially and felt uncomfortable on social media as a younger athlete.

At the end of the day, the Kelce brothers have successfully formed a media empire built around their family name. Travis may have felt dumb when he first got into it on his own. But together, he and Jason have created something special that has attracted millions of viewers.

The recent TikTok and YouTube surge shows that maybe Jason could’ve done it on his own. But, surely, if you asked him, he’d probably say that it’s way better and more fun to do it alongside the person he grew up with.