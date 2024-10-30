mobile app bar

Travis Kelce’s Co-Star Niecy Nash-Betts Calls Him the “Greediest” Person in a Hilarious Confession

Sneha Singh
Published

Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce, Credits: Instagram @killtrav

Travis Kelce has garnered hordes of fans with his charming personality, not just in the league but also in pop culture! The Chiefs tight end has established his foothold in Hollywood with multiple ventures in the offseason, including Ryan Murphy’s Grotesquerie. It’s not just the viewers at home who are head over heels for the athlete, but he has also won over his co-stars!

A recent episode of the Kelce brothers’ podcast ‘New Heights’ brought Emmy-winning actress Neicy Nash-Betts for an entertaining conversation. An eager Jason asked the actress, who had worked with Travis on Grotesquerie, about her experience with the “diva,” aka his brother!

The retired NFL star acknowledged that while Travis looks great and did his part well, he wanted the inside scoop on his antics on the acting set. Nash-Betts has an immediate answer and started by prefacing that she has “said this behind your back” and would now “say it to your face.

Jason was already excited at the actress’ preface and completely lost it when the actress continued. “You are probably the nicest and the greediest person I’ve ever met in my life,” said Nash-Betts, to which the older Kelce exclaimed, “Wow” while Travis just hid his face in embarrassment!

The actress went on to describe Travis as being “bougie greedy” because of his fancy habits on set. The Chiefs star tried defending himself with a meek, “I like nice things,” but Nash-Betts wasn’t done yet! She continued to say that while it’s common for actors to get burgers on the set, Travis would have dishes prepared for him by a proper chef!

“It’s one thing to be like, ‘oh, hey’, and I seen you do this, ‘somebody run out and give me a couple of burgers ‘and, [it’s] okay. But then somebody, I’m like, what’s that you eating now? ‘My chef prepared this for me.’ I’m like, what?”

While the Kelce brothers were rolling in laughter, Jason with enjoyment and Travis with embarrassment, Nash-Betts ended by saying that her co-star was a “pleasure to have on the set.” She also admired how the tight end doesn’t take himself too seriously.

But it’s not just Travis who has the actress enamored, his mother, Donna, is also tight with Nash-Betts!

Donna & Nash-Betts bond at Travis Kelce’s game

Kansas City’s matchup against the Chargers had a special guest in attendance, Travis’ Grotesquerie co-star. While Nash-Betts attended the game in support of her friend, it was Donna Kelce who won her over in the end! She told People,

“We had a time. And you know what? I love his mom. Mama Kelce is my girl.”

The Claws actress expressed how she loved watching the game with Donna, and appreciated her support for Travis.

“I love her so much, so I watched with her. She’s just such a huge supporter of her children, and I love that.”

Nash-Betts even posted a montage video of her time with Donna on her Instagram account, encapsulating their memories of the game. The caption read, “Sunday Funday with the fam and Mama Kelce supporting my @grotesqueriefx co-star @killatrav ‼️ #WinnerBaby”

Travis Kelce is featured in episode three of Grotesquerie, which has currently rolled out 10 episodes. As for the 2024 season, Kansas City continues in its undefeated march with a 7-0 record and will face the Buccaneers next on 5th November.

