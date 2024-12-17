mobile app bar

Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Gives Her 2 Cents on Travis Hunter's Fiancé Catching Flak From the Football World

Alex Murray
Published

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole arrive for the 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theatre.

Jul 18, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole arrive for the 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Heisman Trophy debate that raged for the last several months has been replaced with something much more depressing. Instead of discussing the credentials of Travis Hunter and Ashton Jeanty, now we’re discussing the merits of Hunter’s fiancée as the online mob tries to decide if they think she’s good or bad for the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner. Influencer Kayla Nicole was the latest to say her piece on the situation.

Nicole dated an NFL star, Travis Kelce, from 2017-2022, so one would think she’d know a little bit about what’s going on with Hunter and his fiancee, Leanna Lenee. However, Nicole didn’t do much more than share the same “keep your private life private” advice we’ve been seeing from tons of sports figures.

“My only advice is keep your private matters off the internet. You will never win in the court of public opinion – nor does it matter.”

It’s certainly sage advice, but obviously, nothing Travis and Lenee haven’t heard before. Not to mention, much of the criticism for Lenee has been in response to her reactions at public events, meaning their private life isn’t exactly what’s being discussed online.

Nicole seemed pretty good at following her own advice when she was with Kelce. Despite being a social media influencer, her and Kelce’s relationship was not in the media much back then. However, since they broke up, Nicole has regularly taken the opportunity to talk about the failed relationship or comment on the current Kelce-Swift partnership.

What made Kayla Nicole’s advice to Lenee even more ironic to many was that it came right after Nicole vowed not to “be another outside voice commenting on & judging a relationship that isn’t mine”. Of course, she couldn’t help herself from doing just that, and people on Twitter were quick to note that fact as she continued to comment on the situation:

After another tweet in which she said, “Yall weird. Wrap this Travis Hunter girlfriend news cycle up by noon. Thank you”, several Twitter users started to respond with hilarious comebacks that pointed out the hypocrisy of the tweet coming from someone who was keeping the “Travis Hunter girlfriend news cycle” alive with her own comments.

Nicole attempted to clap back at some of the Twitter replies, though considering the situation, she didn’t have much of a leg to stand on here.

Kayla Nicole’s calls for everyone to leave Travis Hunter and his fiancee’s relationship alone make sense in general. It’s just that she’s not exactly the best messenger considering her history. Not to mention her lack of control when it comes to responding to her critics online and her ironic calls to end a “news cycle” that she was personally keeping alive.

