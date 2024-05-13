Travis Kelce’s Mother’s Day Message Incites a Proud Response From Mom Donna Kelce

Travis Kelce and his brother Jason have undoubtedly made their parents proud with the exceptional men they’ve become. And on special occasions like Mother’s Day, these emotions are bound to come pouring out. Recently, the NFL on Instagram, collaborating with NFL Films and the New Heights Podcast, highlighted the profound emotions shared between the Kelce boys and their mother, Donna Kelce, after their Super Bowl clash in 2023.

Notably, Super Bowl LVII saw the Kelce duo lock horns against each other, a first in the NFL, with the Chiefs ultimately emerging victorious. Amid the post-game celebrations, Mama Kelce found herself in a unique position, yet she stole the spotlight with her outpouring of love for both her sons.

She first approached Jason, who couldn’t keep his composure after setting his eyes on Mama Kelce. The duo exchanged hugs, some happy and sad tears, and then Elder Kelce urged her mom to find Travis. Donna then made her way to her youngest, who joyfully hugged his mother, both laughing. “I’m so happy for you,” Donna said to Travis.

The heartfelt post on social media, consisting of the videos of the post-game celebration, garnered an outpouring of love from fans, but it was the family’s comments and expressions of love for each other that truly stood out.

Travis Kelce, expressing his gratitude, wrote, “The best mother in the world!!! Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing moms out there!” In response, Donna Kelce affectionately referred to her sons as the best ever, writing, “Killatrav best sons ever!!! GOAT!!!”

Even the New Heights podcast made a meaningful appearance in the comment section, extending warm wishes to all mothers on their special day.

Jason Kelce Misses the Mother’s Day Fun on Social Media Despite Donna Kelce’s Active Participation

In the midst of the Mother’s Day celebration captured in a heartfelt Instagram post, Jason Kelce, known to be less active on social media, didn’t respond to the photo. While his absence from the online exchange was noticeable, it didn’t detract from the heartfelt sentiment shared by his family and comments from Travis and Donna Kelce.

Meanwhile, fans flooded the comments section with overwhelming positivity and joy, expressing their delight at witnessing the Kelce family’s emotional celebration. Many were ecstatic about the occasion and the display of ingenuity, while others simply expressed happiness for the family. Some fans particularly appreciated Travis Kelce’s prompt reply and PDA for his mom on social media, commending him for his heartfelt reply.

Truly, Donna Kelce remains a gem of the NFL world with her support and love for her sons shining through. Furthermore, the sibling duo’s discussion about their mom on the New Heights podcast also reminded fans of their love for her much ahead of the Mother’s Day occasion.