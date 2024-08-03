Travis Kelce’s Representative Denies Recent Engagement Rumors With Taylor Swift

A Page Six report recently claimed that a source close to Travis Kelce has confirmed that he is considering popping the question. “The engagement is happening soon,” the publication’s insider shared.

Advertisement

This could very well put an end to all the speculations about Travis and Taylor Swift’s relationship status, and whether the two are ready to take it to the next level.

However, Kelce’s spokesperson on Friday has refuted any engagement plans for now, according to the same outlet.

Despite this rebuttal, all types of whispers and gossip continue circulating about the two. One rumor even suggests that during a Morgan Wallen concert in Kansas City, the wife of an unnamed Chiefs executive mentioned during a conversation that Kelce and Swift were already engaged. It’s unclear whether this was accidentally leaked information or just speculation.

Adding fuel to the fire, it was reported by Page Six seven months ago that Kelce was on the hunt for the perfect engagement ring and had even sought approval from Swift’s father, Scott, when asking for Taylor’s hand. Sources close to Kelce shared that Scott gave his blessing and that Kelce has been discussing ring options with friends.

Earlier, there were hints that the couple might be heading toward an engagement this summer as their one-year anniversary in July approached. However, that didn’t quite materialize—at least not that we know of.

It’s also worth noting that neither Kelce nor Swift themselves has confirmed or denied any of these speculations.

Speaking of which, there is another report that is doing rounds that Swift plans to spend her time in Kansas City with Travis Kelce during her Eras Tour break this month.

Swift to spend quality time in Kansas City during her Eras Tour break: Report

Taylor and Travis are currently in a long-distance relationship due to their conflicting schedules; for Swift, it is Eras Tour in Europe, and for Kelce, it is the Chiefs’ training camp. However, there is a break in the tour planned from August 20 to mid-October during which Swift is expected to spend time with her NFL boyfriend in Kansas City, as confirmed by Page Six.

This break coincides with the end of the Chiefs’ training camp on August 15. Although the team has preseason games scheduled for August 10, 17, and 22, it will allow Kelce more flexibility (compared to the intense NFL season) to be with Swift once she is in Kansas.

Swift can likely attend the final preseason game between the Chiefs and Bears at Arrowhead Stadium on August 22, two days after wrapping up her tour in London.

This timing is a golden opportunity for the lovebirds to reunite and enjoy each other’s company before the NFL season kicks off in September when Kelce and the Chiefs will be all geared up for the three-peat.