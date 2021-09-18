“Trent Williams is the toughest offensive tackle I have ever faced”: Broncos LB Von Miller speaks on the 8x Pro Bowl OT’s toughness in ‘The Players’ Tribune’

Super Bowl champion and legendary Broncos LB Von Miller called 49ers OT Trent Williams his toughest match-up at the position.

Von Miller is probably the best linebacker in the history of the Denver Broncos. Drafted in 2011 as the second overall pick, he is one of the toughest players in the league and has proven it through all his accomplishments over the years. A member of the 100 sacks club of the NFL, his list of accolades is impressively long.

3x first-team All-Pro, 4x second-team All-Pro, 8x Pro Bowler and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year are some of his achievements. He was also named Super Bowl MVP when the Broncos beat Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50, 24-10. But who are some of the toughest match-ups that he has faced? Miller took to The Players’ Tribune to answer this question.

Who is Trent Williams, the toughest OT Von Miller has ever faced?

Trent Williams is one of the best offensive-tackles in the entire league. He was drafted by the then Washington Redskins, at pick number 4 of the 2010 NFL Draft. He made 7-straight pro-bowls with the team, from 2012 to 2018 and was also named second-team all pro in 2015.

In 2019, Williams was diagnosed with a life-threatening cancerous growth on his head. This lead to a stand-off between him and the Redskins organization, since it was private doctors who revealed the malignancy of the tumor. This lead to the team allowing him to seek a trade elsewhere. He was eventually traded to the San Francisco 49ers in 2020.

Trent Williams picked up where he left off in 2020 & was straight up dominant in Week 1. #LT1 pic.twitter.com/hrNh0cCyGw — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) September 14, 2021

Von Miller called Williams his toughest challenge at offensive tackle

Von Miller put out a piece of his mind on The Players’ Tribune, titled “The 5 Toughest Guys I’ve Ever Faced.” He revealed the players and coaches he had the toughest time against. The list involved legends like Tom Brady, Chris Ivory, Rob Gronkowski, and Bill Belichick. The toughest offensive tackle he ever faced, as he revealed, was Trent Williams.

Von Miller listed Trent Williams in “The 5 Toughest Guys I’ve Ever Faced.” pic.twitter.com/vLS400o2eB — Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) December 15, 2016

In this piece, he had high praises for Williams’ mental toughness and his forever-enabled attack mode. He said that Williams loved to engage in trash talk, even though it was a little out of character for offensive linemen. Miller said that Williams would “take a shot on the chin and get right back up and not be rattled.” His mental toughness combined with his physical ability was what made him Miller’s toughest match-up till date.

We would love to see these two all-time great players go at it again. But, unfortunately, the Broncos do not play the 49ers in the 2021 NFL season. However, if this match-up were to happen any time in the future, it would be a treat for the eyes of the fans.

