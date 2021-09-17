“Rob Gronkowski is like Lebron James in that his body type and skill set”: Von Miller reveals the best TE he ever faced embodies NBA GOAT’s traits

Rob Gronkowski is already one of the greatest Tight Ends to ever play the position. So it’s no wonder that he is the toughest TE All-Pro Von Miller has ever faced.

Gronk was a force for the majority of his time in the NFL. During his 9 seasons as a New England Patriots, He became a 3-time Super Bowl champion (XLIX, LI, LIII), a five-time Pro Bowl selection, a four-time First-Team All-Pro selection, and was selected in the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team and NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

And then in only his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he won a 4th super Bowl ring, including catching 2 Touchdowns in the rout of the Kansas City Cheifs in Super Bowl LV.

.@RobGronkowski turns 31 today, and the resume is untouchable 🙌 pic.twitter.com/uLySZRuH6c — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) May 14, 2020

Von Miller made the Pro Bowl 8 of his first 9 seasons. He was named First-team All-Pro for 3 of these seasons, and will likely go down as one of the greatest LBs of this generation. The toughest TE he has faced: Rob Gronkowski.

Von Miller thinks Rob Gronkowski is like LeBron James.

In an interview with the Players Tribune, Von Miller had some very high praise for the Bucs TE.

“There’s not a more dominant tight end right now than Gronkowski. But he’s not just dominant as a receiver— he’s the total package. I think his blocking is underrated. This term is almost overused in the media now, but Gronk really is a true game-changer. He’s almost like LeBron James in that his body type and skill set has never been seen before at his position. The NFL has never seen anything like his combination of size, speed and hands.”

“Chris broke down his crazy catch against us from two years ago, but I want you to pay attention to something else.”

Also Read: “Taylor Heinicke reminded me of Russell Wilson”: J.D. McKissic has high praise for Washington QB after late-game heroics vs the Giants