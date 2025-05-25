“How Is This Legal?”: Fans Are Left Furious As Drones and Cameras Spy On Travis Hunter’s Private Wedding Ceremony

A wedding to his long-term girlfriend marked another milestone in what continues to be an eventful year for Travis Hunter. What should have been a private event turned into a social media frenzy after drones and long-range cameras reportedly invaded the ceremony.

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ rookie, who was selected No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, married Leanna Lenee this weekend in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The young couple has been together since high school, and their relationship has already weathered the spotlight of Hunter’s rapid rise from Heisman Trophy award to NFL star-in-the-making.

Naturally, the wedding generated a significant amount of online buzz, not all of which was positive. Ever since Hunter announced he would marry once his NFL career started, some fans opposed it because they found the age gap between the couple far too big for their liking. But as it turned out, these were false rumors. Leanne isn’t 33 years old. She is only 23, a year older than Hunter.

For the rest of them, Lenee’s controversial actions during Hunter’s Heisman campaign were clear-cut red flags.

Despite their differing opinions, what infuriated many was how the ceremony was breached. Footage and photos began surfacing online from angles that could only be captured by drones or zoom lenses, clearly trying to capture moments that were never meant for public consumption.

TMZ got drones and cameras at Travis Hunter wedding smh : @Hboog32 pic.twitter.com/YcQH7rrGjH — We Coming (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) May 24, 2025

Unsurprisingly, the backlash has been swift. “How is this even legal?” wrote one user on X. “So intrusive. I hope they have a fantastic day with family and friends,” another added.

A few sections of Travis Hunter’s fan base were so angry that they launched a scathing tirade against the paparazzi while hoping for their drones to be shot down. “Shoulda had security shoot them down,” suggested a fan. “I’ll always say being a paparazzi will always be one of the worst jobs known to man! Y’all really just be bored and weird,” chimed in another.

From the glimpses that went public, the wedding looked lavish and was filled with heartfelt moments. Leanna gifted Hunter a Rolex and a bracelet to celebrate his entry into the NFL. A viral video also showed the couple opening an extravagant black Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 BRABUS 800, though it’s unclear who gave the gift.

Regardless of how fans feel about the relationship, long-standing concerns about celebrity and privacy have resurfaced. In a world where athletes are expected to share every detail, Hunter’s wedding has become the latest case study of how difficult it is to keep even life’s most sacred moments discreet.

For someone who’s just stepping onto a new journey, this breach only highlights how rare privacy is for celebrities. Perhaps, it is a sign of things to come for Travis Hunter. And he better be ready for it.