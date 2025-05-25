“Is She Pregnant?”: Fans Suspect Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee Could Be Having a Baby Soon

It’s been less than 24 hours since Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in Chattanooga, Tennessee. After years of being in the public eye as a couple, their big day arrived on May 24, more than a year after they got engaged. From high school sweethearts to Hunter’s Heisman win and his No. 2 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, the couple has been through thick and thin.

A video of the newlyweds surfaced shortly after the ceremony. In a now-viral clip, Travis and Leanna can be seen in their wedding attire, smiling and proudly showing off their rings.

Unsurprisingly, the couple’s video drew diverse reactions from the internet. While the majority still couldn’t come to terms with Travis Hunter marrying Leanna Lenee after all the controversy, a few sleuths noticed something intriguing — a potential baby bump.

“Is she pregnant?” asked a fan, which prompted a few others to say the same. “She looks like she pregnant already,” observed a user on Instagram. “Aww I wonder if she’s pregnant. Congrats to them. May God cover and bless their union,” added another.

One Travis Hunter fan, meanwhile, believed the pregnancy rumors because that person thought the wedding was “rushed.” “I really pray for this dude. I know shawty gotta be pregnant. Everything seemed rushed,” noted this fan.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time the couple has had to deal with pregnancy rumors. In November last year, while appearing on the “2 Legendary” podcast hosted by Shedeur Sanders, Hunter directly addressed similar speculation.

“I don’t have no twins on the way, bro. I don’t even play like that, bro. I know exactly why they said that though. They say I got twins on the way so one can play offense and one can play defense — you’re weird. Why would you even post that?” he said, dismissing the claims with a mix of humor and frustration.

Of course, none of the current speculation has been confirmed by the couple, and Travis has remained silent on the subject, at least for now. But that hasn’t stopped the internet from turning an innocent wedding video into a viral debate.

Whether the pregnancy speculation turns out to be true or not, what remains clear is that Hunter and Lenee are stepping into arguably the most important chapter of their lives. Their focus for now is celebrating their big day, the commitment they’ve made, and the beginning of a new journey, irrespective of whether it stays a party of two or more.