“Troy Polamalu just bounced his little a** to the C-Gap”: When Pat McAfee’s hopes of throwing a touchdown were crushed by the Hall of Famer

Pat McAfee and his dream of throwing an NFL touchdown was never fulfilled. And that is all because of Hall Of Famer Troy Polamalu.

Apart from being one of the most entertaining people in the league, Pat Mcafee was one of the best punters during his 8-year career. Over that span, he made two Pro Bowls and was an All-Pro in 2014.

6) During his 8-year career with the Colts, Pat McAfee became one of the best punters in the NFL. — 2x Pro Bowl

— 1st team All-Pro

— Punter of the Decade The interesting part? In 2017, at the age of 29, McAfee retired with $6M left on his contract for a job at Barstool Sports. pic.twitter.com/fjFJaC3x3F — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) February 7, 2021

After retiring, the punter started his own youtube channel and podcast called “The Pat McAfee Show” and went viral in 2017 for going crazy behind not scoring a touchdown in the NFL. He was vividly able to recall the time in 2014 when Hall Of Famer Troy Polamalu ruined what he believed to be the perfect chance for him to carry a football across the goal line — in front of his hometown crowd no less.

Pat McAfee opened up Troy Polamalu ruining his perfect moment.

The play occurred when McAfee’s Colts were playing the Steelers at Heinz Field. Indianapolis had a fake field goal play that was alleged “a 100-percenter” against Pittsburgh, specifically. The Colts were so confident in its success that they didn’t even install a built-in way to check out of it, according to McAfee.

On fourth and goal, he went out to capture a moment of glory that many punters and kickers go their entire careers without earning.

It didn’t take long for Polamalu to crush his hopes and dreams.

“Not a once has he ever gone to this side of the field over to the left and stood right in the C-Gap,” McAfee explained. “He lined up exactly where he had lined up in film 100 percent of the time and then as soon as I got to like the second cadence, right before set, he just bounced his little ass right to the C-Gap.”

McAfee had to yell “we are kicking this!” at the top of his lungs for the Colts to pivot to kicking a normal field goal, which they did. After the play, Indianapolis coach Chuck Pagano asked McAfee why he changed the play, to which he explained that Polamalu blew it up before they could even attempt it.

“And he goes, ‘OK, sounds good,’” McAfee said. “Good call then.

