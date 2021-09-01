NFL

“Peyton Manning’s ‘omaha’ call was fake”: when DeMarcus Ware uncovered HOF QBs secret and outsmarted him

"Peyton Manning's 'omaha' call was fake": when DeMarcus Ware uncovered HOF QBs secret and outsmarted him
Arth Chandra

Previous Article
"Adios, buenos dias, hope you motherfuc*ers have a good day!": Jimmy Butler disregards agent Bernard Lee's advice to stop cussing with Good Day Instagram message
Next Article
"Troy Polamalu just bounced his little a** to the C-Gap": When Pat McAfee's hopes of throwing a touchdown were crushed by the Hall of Famer
Latest NBA News
‘Dominique Wilkins was the first one to bust my a**’: Robert Horry reveals his ‘welcome to the NBA moment’ on the Knuckleheads podcast
‘Dominique Wilkins was the first one to bust my a**’: Robert Horry reveals his ‘welcome to the NBA moment’ on the Knuckleheads podcast

Robert Horry walks off as an NBA legend, being the perfect role player for many…