“Peyton Manning’s ‘omaha’ call was fake”: when DeMarcus Ware uncovered HOF QBs secret and outsmarted him

Peyton Manning is one of the most intelligent and skillful players to ever grace an NFL Field. But All-Pro DeMarcus Ware figured out a way to control the future HOFer.

Peyton Manning had one of the most prolific careers in NFL history. His accumulated list of accolades is lengthy, but includes items like 5x MVP, 7x first team All-Pro, and 14x Pro-Bowler. And perhaps his best quality was his deatil oriented ability to change plays after lining up and calling an audible.

Peyton Manning is one of 10 QBs selected to the #NFL100 All-Time Team! 2x Super Bowl Champion

5x NFL MVP ('03, '04, '08, '09, '13)

7x First-Team All-Pro, 14x Pro Bowler

Set single-season NFL records for pass yards (5,477), pass TD (55) in 2013

DeMarcus Ware is a definite future Hall of Famer. He’s a 9-time Pro Bowler, a 4-time Pro Bowler, a Super Bowl Champ, a member of the HOF All-2000’s team, and will likely go down as one of the greatest LBs of his generation. And he needed all his experience to outwit the Colts QB in 2006.

DeMarcus Ware faked Peyton Manning and then wrecked him.

In an interview with the Players Tribune, DeMarcus Ware had an interesting story about Peyton Manning.