“Truth Finally Came Out”: Randi Mahomes Says Patrick’s Brother Has Been ‘Through The Wringer’

Jackson Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes’ younger brother and Randi Mahomes’ second child with former Major League Baseball pitcher Pat Mahomes, has faced immeasurable backlash for his recent legal troubles. However, despite the social media influencer’s ordeal, his mother firmly had his back during the most challenging of times.

Recently, the mother of three expressed her relief that the worst was over and that justice prevailed for her younger son. In her June 22 appearance on ‘The Mom Game’ podcast, the Mahomes matriarch shared the news with Emily Jones and Julie Dobbs, saying,

“Jackson’s been through the wringer, unfortunately. But the truth finally came out.”

Last March, Jackson Mahomes received six-month probation over a misdemeanor battery charge connected to his aggravated sexual battery case for allegedly assaulting a former Overland Park, Kansas, restaurant owner. The misdemeanor battery stemmed from Mahomes barring a restaurant crew member from entering the office where the alleged sexual assault happened.

Meanwhile, despite there being video evidence of what transpired between Randi Mahomes’ younger son and the restaurant owner, the Johnson County court dropped the felony charges after the alleged victim refused to testify. In her defense, she reportedly received death threats and more harassment, leading her to close her business in August.

Mother Mahomes found it challenging to enjoy life’s simple pleasures at the height of her son’s legal battles. However, she continues to adjust to their “new normal” of being in the public eye because of her association with the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player.

“I look at some of my friends either on social media or in different things, and I’m jealous that they have this normal life. Their kids are the same age as Patrick and Jackson, and they have this normal situation, and we don’t. It’s super difficult.”

It’s hard to fathom a normal life if you are the mother of an NFL Most Valuable Player and of someone who received verbal and emotional attacks for what they’ve allegedly done. While her sons, especially Jackson Mahomes, aren’t perfect, Randi Mahomes maintains her unwavering support for her children.

The Challenges of Being the Mahomes Family Matriarch

Dealing with such a stressful situation is just one of Randi’s responsibilities. In addition to being a caring mother to Jackson and Patrick, she also attends to the needs of her daughter, Mia Randall. However, juggling the hats of being a celebrity mother and a person who maintains her day job despite her oldest son’s success took a toll on the 51-year-old, leading her to shed tears while embracing those struggles.

However, the Mahomes family matriarch doesn’t bother her kids about such emotional breakdowns because she understands that they have their own lives and challenges. The event planner, by profession, kept silent about her feelings when facing her children, especially with the three-time Super Bowl champion quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Still, while she has no complaints about their blessed life and her son living out his dream in the NFL, the trade-off is that living life normally during the “hardest seven years of learning” isn’t possible. That’s why Mahomes revealed that she and her daughter don’t go out as much and that most of her phone calls at the office aren’t even about her job.