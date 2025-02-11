When Brittany Mahomes Shrugged Off Jackson Mahomes Getting Denied a VIP Access at a LV Concert Before the Super Bowl

While the Mahomes clan must be soaking in the disappointment from the disastrous loss at Super Bowl LIX, things were wildly different for the family at this time last year. Jackson and Brittany Mahomes, for instance, were at a nightclub, letting their hair down one last time before Super Bowl LVIII. After all, they were in Las Vegas. But hilariously enough, the carefree night took an unexpected turn with Jackson getting denied VIP access—an incident the internet hasn’t forgotten.

Being a family member of the greatest NFL QB of this generation usually means VIP access at a nightclub is a given. And Brittany got that memo, easily making her way into the exclusive section, where the concert likely felt even more electric. Jackson Mahomes, however, couldn’t get in since he didn’t join his sister-in-law in time. What happened next had the internet buzzing back then.

Patrick’s brother, while trying to enter the roped-off area, was stopped by a security guard. Brittany initially joined Jackson in a bid to convince him, but for some reason, the guard didn’t budge.

At that point, Brittany seemed done with the situation, as she was caught walking away from the scene while shrugging her shoulders to her friends—a clear sign that Jackson’s rejection didn’t concern her. She even started grooving to the music, arms outstretched, completely unbothered.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Overtime SZN (@overtimeszn)

Be it Jackson Mahomes’ unexpected rejection or Brittany Mahomes’ iconic shrug that screamed “Party must go on” mood, netizens loved every single moment of the viral video.

Interestingly, neither Jackson nor Brittany ever disclosed what actually happened. The closest we got to a response was from Patrick Mahomes’ younger brother, who, after the video gained traction, simply called the internet a crazy place.

the internet is crazyyyy — Jackson Mahomes (@jacksonmahomes) February 11, 2024

Regardless, fans are still loving the chaotic nature of the video to this day, as evident from the comments section of an Instagram page that re-shared it after Super Bowl LIX. For most, Brittany’s reaction was simply epic.

The Mahomes family has had its fair share of viral moments, but this Las Vegas incident was one of a kind. While the night may not have gone as planned for Jackson, it certainly gave the internet something to talk about.

All said and done, the Mahomes name continues to grab headlines—whether it’s for on-field heroics or off-field drama.