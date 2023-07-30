“Trying To Be the Prom Queen”: Colin Kaepernick Gets Insulted by NFL Vet For His Latest Promotional Workout With Stars like Jaylen Waddle & CeeDee Lamb

Everyone remembers the Colin Kaepernick incident, right? Who was in the wrong – Colin or the NFL is still heavily debated. It has been seven years for Kaepernick without any takers in the league. However, his determination to return to the NFL is making headlines once again. His latest promotional workout video, featuring him throwing precise passes to star receivers like CeeDee Lamb and Jaylen Waddle, has caught the attention of fans and critics. However, former ex-NFL linebacker Terence Garvin is not impressed with Colin’s attempts for an NFL comeback.

During a recent appearance on ‘The Arthur Moats Experience with Deke‘ podcast, Garvin shared his honest opinion on Kaepernick’s ongoing pursuit. The conversation turned to Kaepernick’s workout video, where he was seen alongside current NFL players like Najee Harris and CeeDee Lamb. As Moats tried to set the stage for discussion, he couldn’t help but burst into laughter at Garvin’s reaction on the video.

Terence Garvin and Arthur Moats Loathe Kaepernick’s Forever Ongoing Comeback

During a recent appearance on ‘The Arthur Moats Experience’, Terence Garvin, former linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, shared his perspective on Colin Kaepernick’s ongoing efforts for a comeback. Kaepernick’s annual comeback attempts have become a recurring trend, but Terence Garvin, along with Moats, don’t seem to appreciate it. The discussion came up during a mention of Kaepernick’s recent workout video at Nike headquarters, where he was joined by NFL players Najee Harris and CeeDee Lamb.

Having spent six years in the NFL from 2013 to 2018, Garvin had a close view of Kaepernick’s actions and shared his candid thoughts. Garvin didn’t hold back, expressing his views on Kaepernick’s repeated attempts, saying,

“The senior prom was like six years ago, bro. It’s over, bro. You feel me?

You still trying to be the prom queen! It’s a wrap!”

Terence Garvin on Colin Kaepernick…

💯 @T_Garvin28 👏

— Big White Furry Dog 🇺🇲 🦅🍊 (@whitefurrydog1) July 28, 2023

Highlighting Kaepernick’s evident talent, Garvin acknowledged, “We know you can throw the ball,” adding, “He pops up this time of year every year.” Garvin didn’t stop there, noting that Kaepernick’s attempts to stage a “comeback” have become an annual tradition. The conversation went on to take a different path as Garvin and Moat discussed the Nike video in which Colin had appeared.

The Polarizing Views on Kaepernick’s NFL Return

Garvin didn’t hold back from expressing his disapproval of Nike’s involvement in the video, stating, “Them dudes were mandated by Nike to be out there.” He is not the only one with strong views about Kaepernick, as Moat also shared his own opinion. Moat highlighted the challenges Kaepernick faces, pointing out that the game is constantly evolving with fresh talent emerging each year.

He added, “How do I take a dude that hasn’t been out here playing in-game when I can go get a USFL or an XFL guy?”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1683927104256196609?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In addition to Garvin and Moats, other individuals like FOX News consultant Tomi Lahren have also been vocal in their criticism of Kaepernick’s motives, especially regarding his 2016 kneeling during the national anthem. Lahren wrote, “LOL not ‘oppressed’ anymore now that you’re not getting the attention?” in response to Kaepernick’s announcement of his comeback efforts in 2022.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TomiLahren/status/1502321180006563843?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The ongoing conversations about Colin Kaepernick’s potential comeback to the NFL have attracted diverse opinions from figures within the football community and beyond. The persisting question with the growing dislike is- whether he’ll be able to find his way back to the NFL or seek new opportunities?