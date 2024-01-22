“Turn Me Up”: Isiah Pacheco, All Hyped Up by a Young Chiefs Fan, Didn’t Disappoint the City of Kansas

Andy Radzavicz of Jacksonville, Florida, gets an autograph from Chiefs Isiah Pacheco who also gave him his gloves. Radzavicz drove up with his father to see the game. Credit – USA TODAY Sports

Isiah Pacheco showed the reason behind his prominent position on the Chiefs’ roster after their victory against the Bills in the Divisional Round. He has been a dependable force in the postseason for his team, carrying the ball 39 times for 186 yards and scoring two touchdowns across two games. Moreover, his impactful performance drew enthusiasm, notably from a young Chiefs fan, and it was indeed a joyful interaction to watch.

Isiah Pacheco shared a heartwarming interaction with a young Chiefs fan following the 27-24 victory over the Packers. When the fan requested Isiah’s gloves, the running back not only signed his jersey but also handed over his Nike gloves. The young fan then enthusiastically shouted, “Come on, boy!” and Isiah couldn’t help but match the energy.

The star RB was visibly hyped by the encounter. He turned to the fan after the gesture and said, “Yeah, Turn me up.” The passion of the young fan resonated with several others on Instagram, garnering admiration for his intensity after the significant win.

Fans on Instagram shared their reactions to the spirited exchange, with one noting, “The ‘let’s go boy’ sounds a little too old school for me.”

Another fan appreciated the genuine enthusiasm, stating, “That ‘let’s go boy’ came from the heart.”

There were remarks about the young fan’s catching skills, with one playfully suggesting, “He caught that glove like nothing, Chiefs might need that kid.”

Another comment highlighted the profound fandom, stating, “That kid is probably his biggest fan SMH.”

Pacheco certainly did not disappoint the city of Kansas, rushing 15 times for 97 yards and the game-sealing touchdown. He also contributed with one catch on one target for 14 yards. However, the enthusiasm from Buffalo fans took a turn for the worse as they expressed their disappointment by booing and even throwing snow onto the field after Pacheco’s impressive touchdown.

The Game-Winning TD by Isiah Pacheco Leads the Chefs to AFC Championship Game

Pacheco showcased his impact in crucial moments, despite the Kansas City Chiefs running only 47 offensive plays. In the second half, he gained 82 of his 111 yards from scrimmage. He secured a vital four-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter that proved to be the decisive game-winning score.

Additionally, Pacheco displayed resilience with two tough runs on the final possession, securing a crucial first down that allowed Kansas City to effectively run out the clock.

Even Taylor Swift, the devoted Chiefs fan and girlfriend of Travis Kelce, displayed her excitement after Isiah Pacheco’s touchdown. The pop star enthusiastically flashed 10 fingers, showing support for the Chiefs running back, who sports the No. 10 jersey.

However, tensions were on a high note at Orchard Park as some Bills fans displayed hostility towards Taylor Swift by burning her head cutout. Swift defused the situation by blowing kisses at the unruly crowd, and the Chiefs’ win marked a full stop to those unwelcoming fans.