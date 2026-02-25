Seahawks’ Sam Darnold Explains Why Vikings’ Decision to Prioritize J.J. McCarthy Over Him Made Sense

One of the biggest talking points of the 2025 season was that the Minnesota Vikings, who had just gone 14-3 with Sam Darnold at the helm in 2024, decided to release the now-Super Bowl champion in favor of a questionable prospect, J.J. McCarthy. At the time, however, it seemed like a no-brainer for the Vikings.

Darnold’s performance against the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round was abysmal. When you pair that with the high-end draft capital that the front office had just invested in McCarthy not even a year prior, it seemed like the right decision to make. Unfortunately, the Michigan product has yet to justify both his first-round draft status and the Vikings’ decision to release Darnold.

“I understand their thought process of going with the younger kid,” Darnold noted in a recent interview with Colin Cowherd. “There’s a lot of potential there, and I think J.J. is going to be a really, really good player in this league… That was a little bit of a tough pill to swallow, but when I really stood back and looked at it from afar, I really understood the decision, and I’m thankful that I landed in Seattle,” Sam said, justifying the move.

Suffice to say, you won’t find any sour grapes here with Darnold, as he’s likely more aware than anyone else of the amount of egg that was left on the face of Minnesota all throughout his turnover-less playoff run. Throw in the early struggles of McCarthy, which included an 11:12 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a pass completion percentage of just 57.6%, and it seems fair to suggest that Darnold knows that there’s no need to kick a man while he’s down.

As far as his personal transition from Minnesota to the Seattle Seahawks is concerned, the 28-year-old explained that it’s a lot easier to do your job as a quarterback when you’re throwing to a player like Jaxson Smith-Njigba, who can only be described as a phenom at this point in his career. “From the start of OTAs, he was special,” Darnold remarked.

“I remember we came out to L.A. in the offseason and we did some throwing with the guys right before training camp, and I had kind of seen him move around for the last couple months… One of my other buddies came to throw with us just because I needed an extra arm, and he was like ‘Dude, this guy is different,‘” Sam observed.

The 2025 Offensive Player of the Year played a critical role in Seattle’s path towards the championship, and now that we’ve seen what they are capable of, both he and Darnold figure to be at the forefront of every conversation that involves the NFC for the foreseeable future.