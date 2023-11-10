Who Is Keeta Vaccaro, Tyreek Hill’s New Wife and What Does She Do For a Living?

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and influencer, Keeta Vaccaro, on Wednesday afternoon in Travis County, Texas. The 29-year-old NFL star, who faced a heavy loss in his last game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany, is making the most of his bye week by adding another ring to his name.

Tyreek Hill and Keeta Vaccaro have been dating for quite some time, but they made things official on social media in December 2020. The Super Bowl LIV champion surprised his girlfriend with a marriage proposal back in 2021. He startled her with a photoshoot, only to remove the backdrop to reveal the large lit-up letters that spelled out, “Will you marry me?” Hill then kneeled, and fireworks erupted when she said yes. However, their relationship went into a dark phase, and they split up in 2022.

The couple never announced their breakup publicly. However, Vaccaro had deleted all the pictures she was in with Tyreek Hill on Instagram. Hill also moved on and was rumored to be dating Instagram model Mary Isabel.

After the 2021 season, Tyreek Hill left the Kansas City Chiefs to join the Miami Dolphins. Hills’ current team posted a video on their social media featuring him discussing his new stint with the team, sitting next to Isabel.

Nevertheless, Cheetah has not only patched up the on-and-off relationship with Keeta but also tied the knot with her. In his interview with TMZ, Hill revealed that his significant other’s ring boasts quite a big diamond.

Keeta Vaccaro is the younger sister of former NFL safety Kenny Vaccaro. Kenny has played eight NFL seasons with two teams in particular: the New Orleans Saints and the Tennessee Titans. In his entire career, he recorded 610 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 30 QB hits, 44 passes defended, and four forced fumbles. Kenny Vaccaro hung up his cleats after playing the 2020 NFL season to become the CEO of his own eSports company, ‘Gamers First’.

All You Need to Know About Tyreek Hill’s Wife, Keeta Vaccaro

Keeta Vaccaro was born on February 14, 1996, in Brownwood, Texas, United States. She completed her education at Brownwood High School and received her degree in entrepreneurship and marketing from the University of Miami. Although she graduated in 2019, she embarked on her entrepreneurship journey in 2017 and assumed the role of CEO for the ‘OWN’ label, which was featured in Vogue.

Moreover, she is working as a partner with her brother Kenny at Gamer’s First. In 2021, she started her own fitness app called ‘OWN FLOW’. In the same year, the 27-year-old entrepreneur co-founded ‘Our Own Language,’ a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering young women.

Her latest business venture, ‘Investaccess’, which she recently started in January 2023, invests in rising start-ups and exceptional software and solutions that may impact the world.

As of 2023, Keeta has amassed a net worth of $1 million. Apart from her businesses, she is a well-known social media influencer and model who has 47.8k Instagram followers. Vaccaro actively endorses countless famous brands like Celsius, SHEIN, and YSL Beauty.