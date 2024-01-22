Twitter User With Just 153 Followers Perfectly Predicted Zach Ertz Late Season Landing in Detroit: “Can’t Wait”

Fan predictions are often more hopeful than accurate. But once in a while, one of these predictions ends up becoming the latest NFL news, as it happened in the case of Joey Lee, a Twitter user with minimal followers and very basic activity, who predicted on January 8 that Cardinals TE Zach Ertz would sign with the Lions.

Mere two weeks later, the Silver Crush announced the signing of Zach Ertz to their practice squad. Ertz, a Super Bowl-winning tight end, played for both the Eagles and the Cardinals. He was also a part of the roster when the Iggles won their 2018 Super Bowl. After a not-so-impressive season with the Cardinals, tallying only one touchdown in seven games, Ertz was waved off to the free-agent realm.

Despite never being too prolific throughout his career, partly because of his injuries, he became a cult hero among the Eagles’ fans for being a dependable receiver whenever he had the opportunity. This was evident from the fact that he holds the record for most receptions by the TE in a single season with 116.

His signing was much needed because of the lack of depth in the Tight End room for the Lions. Ertz will be replacing Brock Wright, who suffered a forearm injury in their divisional-round victory over the Buccaneers. The other two tight ends, James Mitchell and rookie Sam La Porta, are also battling injuries. La Porta, however, played through a knee injury against Tampa.

His signing gives the NFC Championship-bound Detroit, a much-needed boost, and according to fans, the signing of the former Super Bowl can also take them to the SB.

Zach Ertz Signing Prompts NFL World to Discuss Ring Chasing in Detroit

A wave of optimism sweeps through the city of Detroit as the Lions reach their first NFC Championship game since 1991. For a fan who has lived through decades-long misery, this is a monumental time. Notably, the Lions are currently only one of four teams to have never played in the Super Bowl.

Zach Ertz’s signing with the team this late in the season made fans speculate that he is ring-chasing in Detroit, and no NFL fan ever thought this day would come given how bad their situation has forever been. Fans said,

Dan Campbell’s Lions stand at the precipice of making history. A win in the NFC Championship bout would take them to the Super Bowl, something the franchise has long coveted. Despite winning against the Buccaneers, Detroit will go into the game as underdogs against the 49ers side, which, even though they barely escaped with a victory against the Packers, is still one of the best teams in football currently.

The older generation of fans understands the preciousness of this moment and how it can all disappear. These fans have seen a glimmer of hope dissolve into mist and endure the suffering of their city. The Lions have been proving the doubters wrong since the start of the season and Campbell has created a culture where everybody is fighting for each other. But one thing that the 49ers have more of than them is experience in the playoffs. Is this too big a challenge for Detroit, or will they prove the doubters wrong again?