Tyreek Hill Announces Another Baby in Gender Reveal, Wife Keeta Vaccaro Rejects His Name Suggestion

Tyreek Hill has dropped a bombshell, though a sweet one, before entering his ninth season in the NFL. The wide receiver announced he and his wife, Keeta Vaccaro, are expecting a baby as they assembled together with family and friends at the baby’s gender reveal bash. Sharing a heartwarming clip from the party, both the Dolphins WR and his wife made sure to give fans a sneak peek into their festivities.

The gender reveal party took place in an outdoor setting, with decorations in pink and blue balloons surrounding a giant “Boy-Girl” sign. Both Tyreek and Keeta twinned in white as anticipation built, and the guests cheered.

As the TNT smoke bomb released a plume of pink smoke, everyone rejoiced with the revelation that the couple was expecting a baby girl. Keeta shared the video of the celebration, captioning it with excitement,

“Baby girl coming soon. (two hearts emoji)”

Shortly after, fans and followers flooded the comment section with congratulations and heartfelt well wishes. Meanwhile, Tyreek Hill’s reaction was one of pure joy.

He ran around the sign after the announcement, dancing and exclaiming, “Hey, I’m having another girl!” Tyreek then humorously suggested naming the baby ‘Tyreeka‘, but Keeta promptly shut it down with a firm ‘no.’

It was a memorable event, as the couple and their guests were seen mingling with smiles on their faces. Tyreek also mentioned that the wait to find out the gender felt like an eternity. As the couple looks forward to welcoming their baby girl, fans continue to share in their happiness for another addition to Hill’s clan.

How Many Children Does Tyreek Hill Have?

In addition to the upcoming baby girl, Tyreek Hill is already a proud father of ten children. Hill, who reportedly has built himself quite the clan, is having his first child with his wife, Keeta. He has three children with his ex-fiancée, Crystal Espinal: Zev Carter, born in 2015, and twins Nakeem and Nyla, born in 2019.

Despite being active on social media and sharing updates, this aspect of his personal life remains largely private. During his appearance on the ‘Million Dollaz Worth of Game‘ podcast, Hill hinted at having ten children without any formal confirmation.

Meanwhile, earlier in July, Keeta provided another update on Instagram, proudly showing off her baby bump after her first trimester. The couple initially announced their pregnancy in May, with Keeta sharing an ultrasound image with her Instagram family of 80K.

Hill’s other son, Tyreek Hill Jr., was born in 2019. Now, with Hill’s another daughter on the way, it’s sure that the Miami Dolphins wide receiver will have his handful in 2024, with the impending regular season and his added responsibility as a father to his growing family.