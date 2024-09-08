Tyreek Hill Arrest History: How Many Times Has Cheetah Faced the Law?

We are merely an hour away from the Miami Dolphins’ season opener at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But the team might have to face the Jaguars’ new and improved defense without Tyreek Hill, as the starting wideout was reportedly detained on his way to Hard Rock Stadium for an alleged traffic violation.

A brief nine-second video of Hill being walked to the sidewalk in cuffs, along with a picture of him sitting there, has surfaced on social media. Ian Rapoport on X, formerly known as Twitter, reported that an agent by the name of Drew Rosenhaus cited the traffic violation as the reason for Hill’s detainment, but Hill still plans to play today.

#Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill was detailed by police today for what agent Drew Rosenhaus says is a traffic violation. He plans to play today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 8, 2024

This is certainly music to the ears of Dolphins fans, who are hoping to start the 2024 season with a win, especially after the ousting they faced last year in the playoffs against the eventual champions.

But this isn’t Hill’s first run-in with the law this year. In February, Sophie Hall, an Instagram influencer and model, accused the wide receiver of breaking her leg in June 2023 during football drills at his house. Moreover, just eight days before that incident, Hill was involved in an altercation with a marina employee in Miami Beach.

And if we rewind the clock a bit further, it gets even more troubling.

Hill’s domestic assault charge led to his expulsion from OSU

Hill, also known as the Cheetah, became a top prospect in college, so much so that he was soon recruited by the Oklahoma State Cowboys in 2014. However, his stint was cut short to just a year after Hill’s ex-girlfriend, Crystal Espinal, who was eight weeks prevent at that time, reported to the authorities that, following an argument, Hill allegedly choked and even punched her in the stomach.

Hill, one of the top prospects in college, spent the night in jail, leading to his release from the Cowboys. In a later statement, the program stated, “Oklahoma State University does not tolerate domestic abuse or violence,” as per Sporting News.

The wide receiver initially pleaded not guilty to the accusations but had to change his plea later after being unable to afford a competent defense attorney. He was sentenced to three years of probation, along with fines, a DNA sample, proof of employment or student status, and a 52-week Batterer’s Intervention Program, among other requirements.

Tyreek Hill was investigated for child abuse

After being released by the Cowboys, Hill was able to play one year in West Alabama; however, ahead of the 2016 NFL draft, the wideout wasn’t even invited to the combine. Andy Reid and his Kansas City Chiefs only decided to roll their dice on the player after his 40-yard dash at pro day turned some heads.

However, three years into his NFL career, Hill was under police investigation for allegedly assaulting his three-year-old son with Espinal. The Chiefs decided to suspend the player, but after a thorough investigation from the league, he was reinstated.

Even today, the star wideout is berated online for this child abuse investigation. Notably, Hill and his then-fiancee, lost custody of their child for a brief time after the incident occurred.

With that being said, the Miami Dolphins player also reached an undisclosed settlement with the marina employee from Miami Beach. However, influencer Sophie Hall’s accusation has not held up, with several reports claiming that the accusations were false. Only time will reveal how this will escalate any further.