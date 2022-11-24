Cardinals Coach Sean Kugler Fired For Allegedly “Groping Woman” In Mexico

In Mexico City, the Arizona Cardinals were a total failure. On Monday Night Football, the team not only fell to the San Francisco 49ers 38–10, but they also lost had to fire one of their coaches in the process.

On Tuesday, Kliff Kingsbury, the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, informed Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic that offensive line coach and running game coordinator Sean Kugler had been fired.

The #Cardinals fired OL coach and running game coordinator Sean Kugler after an incident in Mexico on Saturday night, HC Kliff Kingsbury told @azbobbymac. Kugler did not coach last night. He was sent home. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 22, 2022

The Cardinals insider Bob McManaman updated the timeline after speaking with head coach Kliff Kingsbury about the incident, which was initially thought to have happened on Saturday. The decision was made on Sunday night after “an incident in Mexico.”

Kingsbury informed McManaman, “we relieved him of his responsibilities” before the game on Monday morning. Th team took the massive step as Kugler allegedly groped a woman in Mexico.

Sean Kugler’s Coaching Career

56-year-old Kugler had been the offensive line coach for the Cardinals since the start of the 2019 season. In 2021, he was also given the position of running game coordinator.

He previously served as offensive line coach for the Detroit Lions (2004–05), Buffalo Bills (2007–09), Pittsburgh Steelers (2010–12), and Denver Broncos.

Sean also coached the tight ends for the Lions from 2001 to 2005 and led UTEP from 2013 to 2017, compiling a 18-36 record and making one super bowl appearance.

The Cardinals have had a difficult season; DeAndre Hopkins was suspended for six games for reportedly using performance-enhancing drugs to begin the year, and a number of offensive players have been hurt, including Kyler Murray, Zach Ertz, Marquise Brown, and multiple offensive linemen.

Too add to all that, the Sunday night incident involving Kugler for which he was relieved of his team duties has actually made things even worse for the franchise.

