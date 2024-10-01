Lions Locker Room Diary: Dan Campbell Forgets To Present Game Ball To Jared Goff, Feels “Awful”

Jared Goff has come a long way since being let go by the Rams. Since then, he has led the Lions to an NFC Championship and signed a $53 million-a-year deal. Now, he has another feather in his cap as he scripted history against the Seahawks. The former Rams QB delivered a perfect game in game week 4, attempting 18 passes and completing them all.

However, despite all his efforts, Dan Campbell failed to give him the game ball after the contest but soon regretted his decision.

As per the Lions post-game locker room footage, Campbell gave another one of his passionate speeches in the locker room. At that moment, he also presented three game balls to three players who delivered big against Seattle.

However, Goff, who delivered a perfect game, failed to get his hand on a game ball. Campbell saw the error in his ways after the moment had passed. Speaking to the media, he stated that he felt “awful,” giving the ball to somebody else even though he acknowledged that his QB played a great game.

“I just gave the game ball to somebody else. So, I feel awful right now.”

Well, if Goff didn’t get it, who did the balls go to? The first ball went to the offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson, for calling an excellent game as the Lions put 42 points on the Seahawks.

The second one went to Jameson Williams, who scored a 70-yard TD while also contributing to the blocking game. The last ball went to Kerby Joseph, who delivered five tackles and picked off Geno Smith when the team needed the most. All three worthy winners, but none delivered a better performance than Jared.

Well, the passionate coach can be excused for his faux pas, as he had a perfectly good reason for ditching his QB.

Campbell admits he was not aware of Jared Goff’s record