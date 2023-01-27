Tom Brady Once Shattered Oscar-Winning Star Matt Damon’s Window Just to Show How Strong His Arm Really Is

7 time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady has played for 22 seasons in the NFL. 22 years of throwing passes while getting smashed to bits by his opponents. In those 22 years, Brady underwent a lot of changes, in his playstyle and especially his lifestyle. One of the biggest changes in his lifestyle came about when he left the New England Patriots and joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. One that involved some mischief too.

Brady is usually a nice person, and never really has picked up a fight with anyone. Not that we know of, that is. However, he did break someone’s window, even though it was part of a skit. Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk about his book, the TB12 method, the question of his arm strength popped up. Host Jimmy Kimmel seemed to have the perfect way to test their theories, and get some revenge.

Apparently, Kimmel wanted to see if Brady could throw a football through a window, which he did without much effort. However, the house apparently belonged to Hollywood superstar and Kimmel’s arch nemesis, Matt Damn. An upset Damon confronted Kimmel and Brady but calmed down on seeing his favorite NFL player. Brady, though, didn’t seem very pumped about seeing Damon.

The next few moments were just bad for Damon. An attempt to take a photo with Brady ended up with Kimmel breaking another window with his phone. Brady didn’t even stay back to possibly sign some of Damon’s memorabilia (if you can call it that). Instead, Brady and Kimmel sneaked away, breaking Damon’s mailbox on the way.

Also Read: NFL Analyst Rich Eisen Provides Most ‘Thorough’ Injury Update on Patrick Mahomes

Fun-loving Tom Brady faces grim decision ahead of next season

While that entire affair was all fun and games, he now faces a not-so-fun situation. This season at Tampa Bay can only be described as a disaster for him. While he came back from retirement with hopes of winning another Super Bowl, his personal issues coupled with his career-low performance on the field, almost threatened their playoff chances even.

Now, he must decide if he wants to continue doing this for another year. While the chances of him staying with the Bucs is low, there is still a chance that he may decide to call it all off. Of course, that decision is aided by the fact that a massive 10-year deal worth over $300 million is waiting for him at Fox Sports. However, he will want to end his career on a high and make everyone forget about this season.

If in case he wishes to play, there are a number of teams who would love to have him. The frontrunners in that race, as it stands, are the Las Vegas Raiders. They are currently planning on trading or cutting their main signal caller, Derek Carr, from the team. What’s more, they have also made their intentions about signing Brady as clear as day, as multiple sources report.

What will Brady decide? Will we see him attempting to get another Super Bowl ring in Black and White? Or have we seen the last of the legendary Tom Brady?

Also Read: Tom Brady’s Broadcasting Gig Means Trouble for Greg Olsen, But The Former T.E Isn’t Going Down Without a Fight