Tyreek Hill Feels Concerned About Olympic Legend Usain Bolt Who Has Picked Up a Gruesome Injury

Ever since Tyreek Hill burst onto the scene, the star wideout quickly enamored everyone with his insane speed. As he grew stronger and stronger, comparisons grew between him and Olympic gold medalist and arguably the world’s fastest man, Usain Bolt. Over the past few years, the duo and their fans have had friendly banter against each other over who is faster. But after Bolt’s recent injury update, Hill kept his funny bone aside and expressed concern for the legend.

Advertisement

During the 2024 Soccer Aid for UNICEF match, Usain Bolt was playing as a defender for the Soccer Aid World XI team against England when he suffered an injury. What initially looked like an ankle sprain soon turned out to be much more severe, leading to the Jamaican sprinter being stretchered off.

Hours later, Bolt took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and updated his fans that he had ruptured his Achilles. His internet nemesis, Tyreek Hill, saw the post and immediately wished for a speedy recovery. “Heal up champ,” said the NFL star, reposting Bolt’s picture with a cast on his leg.

Heal up champ https://t.co/GxeZfS3SKd — Ty Hill (@cheetah) June 9, 2024

This is undoubtedly a classy gesture from Tyreek’s side, particularly a mature response considering nearly a week ago, the duo was going back and forth on the internet.

“I’ll Come to Jamaica to Whoop You”: Tyreek Expresses Confidence in Beating Usain Bolt in a Race

Earlier this month, Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, on their Nightcap show, started a discourse around who would emerge as a winner if Usain Bolt were to race the Cheetah. While Chad contemplated, Unc had a clear leaning toward Hill for the simple reason that Bolt hasn’t run professionally since 2017.

The clip instantly picked up on social media and reached Usain Bolt, who immediately shot down the prediction. “Not even in a next universe,” said the Jamaican sprinter in a tweet about Sharpe’s reasoning.

This led to Tyreek chiming in as the star receiver hit back, arguing Bolt is way past his prime and he can defeat the Jamaican at his hometown if needed. “You’re all talk old guy, I’ll come to Jamaica to whoop you if I got to,” tweeted the NFL star.

Your all talk old guy , I’ll come to Jamaica to whoop you if I got to https://t.co/iScTXPDswA — Ty Hill (@cheetah) June 2, 2024

While it’s hard to pick a winner considering question marks on Bolt’s current status as a sprinter, it’s worth noting that the Jamaican clocked a 4.22-second 40-yard dash at an NFL event two years ago. To put this into context, Tyreek Hill’s 40-yard dash is at 4.29 seconds. Safe to say, this would be a very tight battle should it ever materialize.