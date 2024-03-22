Tyreek Hill Had Two Sweet Words For His Wife Keeta Vaccaro, Weeks After Alleged Domestic Dispute

Tyreek Hill hasn’t been able to escape the headlines this offseason. Things don’t seem to be going so cheekily for the Cheetah away from the field. According to recent reports, he and his wife were involved in a dispute, that was apparently so serious that police had to be involved. However, days after those reports surfaced, Hill had a short and sweet message for his wife Keeta Vaccaro.

Advertisement

Weeks after the reported incident allegedly happened in the Hill household, the Dolphins star WR took to Instagram stories to express his yearning for his wife. He shared a picture of a couple-shot of the two, alongside the words, “miss you,” tagging Vaccaro in the story.

Advertisement

According to the Miami Herald. Tyreek Hill and his wife had a “domestic dispute,” just days following a divorce filing. On January 30, police in Davie, Fla., were called to the couple’s Florida home involving the star wide receiver and his wife Keeta Vaccaro. Per police records reportedly obtained by the Miami Herald, Vaccaro’s cousin informed a 911 dispatcher that she was on the phone with Vaccaro while overhearing Hill screaming.

Vaccaro told the police that Hill smashed an unlit cigar in her face during a disagreement they had been having regarding a postnup agreement that made her feel “bullied, threatened, and verbally abused.” However, it all started when reports of the two getting divorced started circulating earlier that month.

Tyreek Hill Wanted to Divorce Wife?

Not even three months after the two tied the knot, a petition for dissolution of the marriage with no children was filed, with Hill’s attorney petitioning in Broward County court, according to court records. Hill had swiftly denied all reports, claiming he was “happily married.”

Later on Twitch, the WR claimed that his lawyers had filed the petition without his knowledge as he said, “It sucks that me and my wife gotta go through that. Like yeah, public records say it and right now we’re in a spot of fixing it — I fired the fu**ing bonehead that did that mistake. Now it sucks.” The petition was dismissed on January 30, and it seems all is back to peaches in the Hill household.