Andrew Tate Aligns With UFC Legend Jon Jones as He Speaks Out the Harm of ‘Influencers’ on Youth

The world we live in is “crazy’ as per former UFC double champ, Jon Jones. Recently, the 36-year-old was up in arms, livid over social media influencers having a malicious effect on the young population. Soon afterward, Andrew Tate shook the UFC superstar’s hands in favor, retweeting his message, backing the fighter as he denounced those inconsiderate and injurious influencers without any second thoughts.

Tate was blunt with his response and did not hesitate to come down harshly, even to the extent of saying – “Their hearts are poor.” Responding to Jones‘ tweet following ‘The MMA Guru’s’ allegation against the HW fighter, Tate exposed the harsh reality of influencers, tearing down the masquerade, he was unapologetic with his stance. He wrote,

“Correct. And they lie by omission. They omit all the evidence against their narrative- 999 pieces of it. Find one which semi supports their bullshit, and they amplify it. Peasants who fear the arena, never enjoy the shade of an olive tree. Their hearts are poor.”

Now for the unversed, Jones recently lashed out at his detractors for spreading false information about his life, calling them “random losers.” Even though he did not take any names, ‘Bones‘ most probably was taking aim at ‘The MMA Guru’ following the latter’s homosexual allegation against the fighter.

The Albuquerque resident pointed out the obvious, mentioning the authenticity of these personalities and highlighting the scot-free environment so-called influencers thrive.

Aligning with ‘Bones,’ Tate tore down the false narrative, deeming that these false figures tend to be selective with their criticism and lack genuineness. Creating a narrative, they blatantly “omit” pieces of evidence against their claim so that they can gain more traction and followers using hate as a tool.

Earlier this year, Jones had lauded Tate for his positive impact on the community and praised the Romanian. He was speaking to Backyardviolence when the UFC fighter hailed Tate for his “solid” training videos and for prompting young men and women to think outside the box.

Jones gives props to Tate for his positive influence

Despite being a problematic figure, Andrew Tate is a huge name in social media. Even after the alleged sexual assault and human trafficking claims against the millionaire, Tate continues to enjoy a huge fanbase online. And it looks like one among them is Jon ‘Bones’ Jones. During an exclusive to Backyardviolence, the fighter shared his thoughts about Tate.

Jones who is arguably the sport’s best, a solid name on the ‘Greatest of All Time’ list praised Tate highly. He said,

“I’ve seen some of his training videos. I haven’t seen much of his actual work, but he looks solid. I’m just proud of the person that he’s trying to be for human beings. He’s always trying to share some knowledge; he doesn’t always hit the mark, but he’s trying to help men and women think outside the box and expand our knowledge, and I’m grateful for that.”

With Tate coming in to back the fighter following the allegations against him about his sexuality, it looks like the two fighters have each other’s back, always watching out for each other, shielding one another from hate.