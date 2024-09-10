mobile app bar

Tyreek Hill Isn’t Taking the ‘Colin Kaepernick Route’ After Police Detainment

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Tyreek Hill Isn’t Taking the ‘Colin Kaepernick Route’ to Change After Police Detainment

Image Credits: USA Today Sports

Two days ago, the NFL world was stunned when visuals emerged of Tyreek Hill being manhandled by the Miami-Dade Police Department. Since then, many have been urging Tyreek and his well-wishers to fight back with protests and marches.

However, the Cheetah isn’t planning to take that route — the approach that former NFL QB Colin Kaepernick took in 2016 to protest police brutality and racial injustice.

Hours ago, Dolphins OT Terron Armstead took to social media to share a screenshot of a chat with the wide receiver, where Tyreek confirmed that protesting or marching against what happened to him won’t be effective. Tyreek sees this as a fundamental problem. Therefore, he told Terron that a systematic change is needed to make things safe for all.

“We not gonna protest or march. We need to more. This sh*t has to change. It’s not safe for anyone,” the text read.

Considering that the major tangible change from the Kaepernick protests was the mainstream adoption of ‘taking the knee,’ it makes sense why Tyreek doesn’t want to pander to symbolic gestures. Hill, therefore, retweeted the screenshot, further enforcing that he didn’t want himself and his well-wishers to traverse the same remedial path that Colin went on.

The offensive tackle was unsurprisingly inspired by his teammate’s words and complimented Tyreek for leading the path to change rather than simply being another voiceless victim:

That said, while this stance of Tyreek may make him come across as someone who was relatively composed after the incident, Armstead’s tweet reveals that the WR was anything but composed after what happened.

“What’s next?”: Hill is tired of protesting and taking the knee with no effect

Most athletes in Hill’s place would have barely been able to show up to the locker room in playing condition. But the Cheetah showed up for his team, albeit with a fit of rage. As per Armstead, the Cheetah entered the locker room with immense rage and pain inside him. The OT also revealed that all the Dolphins players, like him, could feel Tyreek’s pain.

This revelation makes Hill’s performance against the Jaguars even more impressive. But the issue for Tyreek currently is bigger than this. Since the screenshot was posted online, Tyreek has even made a media appearance emphasizing just one message — the need for a systematic change.

“We tried it all. We protested. We took a knee. What’s next? We’re brainstorming on how we can be a part of this change,” the wide receiver further said in an interview with CNN.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Read more from Suresh Menon

Share this article

Don’t miss these