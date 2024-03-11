Tyreek Hill, Justin Reid and Other NFL Vets Express Joy After Chiefs Dish Out $95 Million Guaranteed to Run It Back With Chris Jones

Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes has set a vision forward for the Kansas City Chiefs to achieve a three-peat in 2024. Though a long shot, the clan is cooping up all its best players to achieve what it takes, including their best defensive talents to boast. Therefore, the KC clan has secured its future by locking in Chris Jones with a lucrative $95 million deal.

Chris Jones ended his holdout amidst the last regular season, giving his best till the end. While other core players took a rest week before the postseason, Jones made his presence felt by completing 10 sacks of the season and taking home an additional $1 million. Proving to be instrumental in their run-up to the Super Bowl, Jones has made his case well for his retention at Kansas. As the cornerstone player gets his well-deserved extension, important voices from all over the NFL community rallied to congratulate him.

Speaking via X, Tyreek Hill expressed his happiness after Chris Jones’ contract extension.

Pat McAfee via his official podcast account wrote, “CONGRATS”.

Dan Orlovsky also reacted to the post writing, “As good a “big game defensive player” as there is in the #NFL right now“.

Justin Reid, his fellow Chief seemed elated as Chris Jones made it back to the team.

Chris Jones performed extremely well last season, transcending the aim given to him through his previous contract. His numbers record a total of 67 sacks in six seasons in the league, which is impressive. However, Chris Jones is more than just numbers for the Chiefs defense that discontented the three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes in the middle of this season.

Kansas City Chiefs on their Three-Peat Quest with Chris Jones

Chris Jones now has a five-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs making his stay sweeter than before. The numbers of a 5-year deal that includes $95 million guaranteed match the highest average salary ever received by defensive tackles like Aaron Donald. It offers an average of $31.67 million per year, honoring his powerful display that transcended the visionary numbers on the previous contract.

The Chiefs’ three-peat quest stems from Patrick Mahomes who aims to fetch the unique honor for his Chiefs clan. Though many teams have the honor of achieving more than three Super Bowls like the Patriots under Tom Brady, three wins in a line is still far-fetched. If Chris Jones left as a free agent, the far-fetched dream would have suffered a major setback with a limping defense.

Despite a few doubts, Jones’ stay seemed natural after his amazing display at the Super Bowl LVIII against the 49ers. He displayed his strengths by creating a façade for Brock Purdy, thus forcing a breakdown of his focus on the field. Chris Jones’ continuation seems to be the best path forward because he adds value to the Chiefs with his off-the-chart efforts.