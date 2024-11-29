Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson React as Deion Sanders Announces He Would Give His Jim Thorpe Award to Travis Hunter Following Snub

The finalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the best defensive back in college football, have been announced. And, much to the dismay of Colorado Buffaloes’ Deion Sanders, Travis Hunter was not among the finalists. Coach Prime, however, is ready to hand his star two-way player the Thorpe Award he won back in 1988.

“The omission was idiotic,” said Sanders. “It devalued the integrity of the award. How is Travis snubbed by the Thorpe Award? You can have my award… matter of fact I’m going to give him mine.”

The omission came as a surprise because Hunter has been viewed as a frontrunner for the Heisman trophy right through the season. His ability to make a substantial impact on both offense as a WR, and defense as a CB, made his contribution to the team substantial. The Thorpe snub has led many to question the award and its voting process.

Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson gave out their reactions to the matter on their podcast, Night Cap.

“You mean to tell me he’s not one of the three best DBs in the country?” Sharpe asked Johnson.

“We already know he is,” Johnson responded. “Actually, we know he’s the best DB.”

Johnson, a former all-pro NFL receiver, has been high on Hunter all season. He has regularly praised him for his stamina and ability to understand the intricacies of both offense and defense and playing accordingly.

However, there are analysts who disagree with the notion that Hunter is automatically one of the best in the game because of his ability to play both sides of the ball. The Buffs star often gets criticized for being “good” in both positions and not “elite” at one.

But Johnson believes the hate Hunter receives is not just because of his personal abilities or style of play. It has got to do with coach Sanders too, who has become a massive coaching personality in college football over the past few years.

Some fans dislike the coach’s approach to the game.

“Based on how they feel about him,” Johnson continued. “Allowing their disdain and disgust for him [Deion] personally to affect the players on the team that are deserving of the accolades.”

It’s hard to not see the truth in Johnson’s statement. Sanders has become a polarizing figure in college football. Some fans believe his ego is too big and that he steals the limelight from his players. Others believe he’s the best coach in the game, having successfully rebuilt two programs.

One thing is for sure: Deion will be giving his old Thorpe award to Hunter. “I’m not using it; it’s just sitting up there collecting dust.”