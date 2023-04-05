Tom Brady Superfan Veronika Rajek Turns into a “Real Life Barbie” & Fans Just Cannot Keep Calm

Slovakian model Veronika Rajek, who has witnessed a boom in her Instagram follower count in the last few months, has become a famous figure on social media because of her glamorous and beautiful pictures. Rajek was initially linked to Tom Brady after the news of his divorce from his supermodel wife Gisele went viral. Rajek capitalized on the opportunity and embraced the fact that she’s in love with the NFL GOAT.

Veronika is not only popular for her connection to the seven-time Super Bowl-winning QB, but also because of her steamy and sultry pictures. This time, the 27-year-old bikini and lingerie model impressed her fans by uploading pictures in which she looked like a barbie doll.

Is Veronika Rajek a real life Barbie?

‘Barbie’ directed by Greta Gerwig, is set to release in July 2023. The enchanting Margot Robbie plays the role of Barbie, who was expelled from Barbieland for being less than perfect. Veronika Rajek, who looks like a real-life doll, hence, put on a hot pink bikini and took pictures of herself while in a “Barbie mood”.

Barbie is a fierce woman who defies all societal stereotypes and works toward being her own best self. Similarly, Rajek accepted that she tries to push herself harder in order to be the best version of herself. Therefore, Rajek could have been a perfect choice for one of the Barbies, who is a girl next door.

When fans saw the blushing beauty, they could not contain themselves and wrote positive comments about the bombshell. One wrote, “The barbie that we deserve!!” Another fan commented, “Such a beautiful smile.” “Amazing beautiful woman with an incredibly perfect body.” A fan even hailed Veronika as a goddess, “A true Goddess!” “You have the perfect bikini body!!!”

Before Tom Brady, Veronika had a huge crush on this star athlete

Rajek’s love for Tampa Tom has not been hidden. However, when fans asked her if she enjoyed watching soccer, she responded by saying, “I love any sport because I admire people who are doing something great for this world.”

She then confessed that even though she was not a crazy fan of any particular club, she adored David Beckham when she was younger. Hence, we notice that Rajek is in awe of individuals who have made a mark in the world of sports.