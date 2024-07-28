Tyreek Hill Leaves Fans Worried Over His “I Felt 30” Comment After Sunday’s Practice

It’s not every day you hear that Tyreek Hill struggled to keep up during practice, but the NFL’s very own Cheetah seemed to admit to just that. The Dolphins’ star receiver, known for his blistering speed, is starting to feel the heat that comes with age. Having turned 30 just a few months ago, he’s beginning to experience that ‘30s’ energy—or lack thereof.

The Miami Dolphins concluded Day 3 of their training camp this Saturday. However, for Tyreek, it didn’t quite end as he might have imagined. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, he wrote:

“Today at practice I felt 30”

As soon as Tyreek’s tweet surfaced, fans quickly flocked to the comments, with several expressing concerns for the wide receiver. Some even speculated that Tyreek might already be feeling the strain of age, suggesting it won’t be long before the Dolphins consider a trade. See for yourselves:

Despite the on-field fatigue, Tyreek isn’t solely focused on football. With a new addition to the Hill family on the way, he’s juggling more than just playbooks and game plans.

Balancing the demands of being a pro athlete and a soon-to-be father isn’t a small feat, but Hill seems ready to tackle it all. Still, the clock is ticking, and Hill knows how to manage it.

Tyreek Is Doing What It Takes to Preserve His Youth

How does Tyreek keep his running skills sharper than a finely-tuned Ferrari? The Dolphins’ star receiver has a little secret up his sleeve: stem cell therapy. While most players stick to the gym and traditional workouts, Hill reportedly opted for a more experimental approach during the offseason.

This past year, he took a trip to the Caribbean, specifically Antigua, to undergo this treatment. Hill’s visit wasn’t just a vacation. In Antigua, he underwent stem cell therapy to help with blood flow and boost his durability. As he put it,

“Stem cells have been great,” Hill said this week, as per CBS Sports. “I just got back from Antigua [on Monday], from doing stem cells and it’s been amazing. Just helping me regenerate some of the cells in my body and giving me the correct blood flow that I need. So that’s been great.”

Arguably, it sounds a bit sci-fi, but for Hill, it’s all about ensuring he maintains his elite performance as he enters his 30s.

That said, this treatment is still considered experimental, as it hasn’t been approved by the FDA in the United States. But Hill isn’t alone in exploring this route. Other NFL players, like 49ers’ George Kittle, are also turning to stem cell therapy to keep their bodies in top shape.