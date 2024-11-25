Tyreek Hill Reacts as Tua Tagovailoa Targets TE Jonnu Smith and RB De’Von Achane More Than Him

After a third straight win on Sunday, an impressive 34-15 victory over the division-rival New England Patriots, the Miami Dolphins are right back in the AFC playoff mix. The catalyst for this run has been the return of QB Tua Tagovailoa. He has been spreading the ball out beautifully to his bevy of weapons—much to the chagrin of top wideout Tyreek Hill.

Despite the much-needed victory, the man they call the Cheetah was more focused on who was getting how many targets from Tagovailoa. Hill quote tweeted a popular meme format where a man appears more interested in another girl than his girlfriend.

In this version, the man is Tagovailoa, the forgotten girlfriend is Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and the girl receiving interest from the man is tight end Jonnu Smith and running back De’Von Achane.

Hill wrote in the caption: “My exact thoughts.”

My exact thoughts 😂 https://t.co/vi0Xah44Lj — Ty Hill (@cheetah) November 25, 2024

Clearly, Hill agrees with the idea that Tagovailoa is showing too much love to his tight end and running back while ignoring the wideouts that got him here.

Hill and Waddle, as the top wideouts, are generally expected to get the most attention in the passing game. However, in Sunday’s win, Hill finished third in targets (6), behind Smith (11) and Waddle (9). Achane was targeted four times.

During Miami’s current winning streak, Tyreek Hill has been targeted 18 times. That’s tied with Waddle for 2nd on the team over that span, behind only Smith, who’s seen 23. Achane, the other player Hill seems to think is getting too many looks, has only seen 13 targets during that time.

So, while Smith has been seeing a little more work, Hill and Waddle are right on his heels in terms of targets. Not to mention that, while Smith is seeing a surprisingly hefty workload, he’s been rewarding his QB for his confidence. He’s turned those 23 targets into 18 receptions for 233 yards and three scores. No wonder Tagovailoa keeps going back to him.

The Achane part of the puzzle is a bit more confusing, as he saw fewer targets than Hill last week (four to Hill’s six) and fewer in general over the last few weeks.

Either way, this is not the first time Hill has cryptically expressed possible dissatisfaction with his situation in South Beach.

Tyreek Hill has continually stirred the pot this season

In early October, rumors began swirling about a reunion between Kansas City Chiefs and Hill. The wideout played his first six seasons with KC from 2016 to 2021. The reports began after the Chiefs’ top wideout, Rashee Rice, went down with a long-term injury. Hill responded by stirring the pot, posting on his social media: “woke up to trade news exciting”.

It was a classically ambiguous post by Hill, whose message there could be interpreted in a million ways—and it was. A few weeks later, and just a few hours after the Chiefs traded for another veteran WR, DeAndre Hopkins, Hill posted a one-word tweet: “hm”. Once again, Hill was saying a lot without saying much.

That said, while Hill often comes across as cheeky and gets fans speculating online, he has consistently given the same answer when asked directly about his feelings on being in Miami:

🎥 Tyreek Hill on recent trade rumors to the Chiefs: “I’m just focused on right here and right now… We all know the NFL is a business, whatever happens, happens. Moving forward, I would love to be here, I love being here.” (@MiamiDolphins) #GoFins pic.twitter.com/VCjYuTjXGR — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) October 2, 2024

Hill may be frustrated right now—he’s averaging just 41.7 yards per game over the last three—but he’s too good a player to be down for long. Tagovailoa knows how to keep everyone happy, and will surely make a concerted effort to get his top weapon in a better mood when the Dolphins head to Green Bay to take on the Packers on Thanksgiving.