Tyreek Hill Gives Fans An Injury Scare As WR Seen Favoring One Hand While Heading Back To the Locker Room

Tyreek Hill has dazzled the Dolphins fans this season with his remarkable performances. Displaying much athleticism, Hill added another touchdown to his impressive record with the team. However, the celebratory atmosphere turned tense quickly as a concern for Hill was raised amongst the fans.

Hill was seen favoring his right hand on his way back to the locker room. Various clips and pictures of the moment emerged online, sparking concerns of a potential injury.

Tyreek Hill is known for his lightning-fast speed and dynamic plays and has faced a few injuries in the past. This includes a chest sternum fracture, hamstring strains, and leg quad strains. Last year, he suffered from a pedal heel bruise limiting his snaps on the field. However, no injury has ever been related to his hand.

The sight of the Miami Dolphins star WR nursing his hand raised the anxiety of the fans. They anxiously awaited the update on his condition while also wishing for him to be fine.

The fans awaited the update on his injury as the Dolphins faced their AFC West opponents in a Week 10 matchup.

Update on Injury Speculations for Tyreek Hill

In a reassuring turn of events, Tyreek Hill swiftly returned to the sideline and re-entered the game. Consequently, the fears of the injury sparked by his favor of the right hand were alleviated. Tyreek Hill was seen engaging on the sidelines with his helmet and a towel which cleared the situation.

National NFL reporter Cameron Wolfe provided an update on the situation through a tweet, stating,

“Tyreek Hill (hand) jogged back to the sidelines and he has his helmet as if he’s prepared to come back in. He’s also swinging a towel in his right hand. Good sign for Miami.”

Wolfe’s update also attracted an array of reactions from the supporters of Tyreek for his initial report. His update of the half story as Hill favored his hand sent quite the scare across the Dolphins fans. A fan even wrote ‘You need to be fired’ after he gave a heads up on the initial speculation.

Tua and Tyreek Hill’s partnership has amassed quite the praise for Dolphins players. Again, the touchdown pass to Tyreek added another praiseworthy moment to their time on the field together. However, the Miami Dolphins (6-3) are leading their conference with their powerful team.

However, it wasn’t all rosy for the Dolphins in their matchup against the Raiders. Rookie running back De’Von Achane was sent to the locker room after the first quarter for an apparent knee injury.