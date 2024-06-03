Tyreek Hill Responds to Justin Jefferson’s $140 Million Mammoth Deal

On Monday, Tyreek Hill woke up to the news that he had dropped to fourth place among the highest-paid wideouts in the league. This was inevitable, considering Justin Jefferson was due for a highly lucrative contract. The Vikings and their star wideout agreed to a $140 million deal, which hasn’t surprised many in the NFL world, including apparently Tyreek Hill.

The Cheetah took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his reaction to Justin’s mammoth of a contract. Hill stated that the Vikings WR got the deal he merited and was entitled to, writing, “JJettas that’s well deserved”

Notably, the Vikings will pay Jefferson $140 million over the next four years. The contract includes a $88.743 million signing bonus and $110 million in guaranteed money. His annual payout comes down to a whopping $35 million, making the LSU alum the highest-paid receiver in the league.

Jefferson has now officially surpassed the $32 million payout AJ Brown is set to earn from his new Eagles contract. He has also now become the fourth receiver in the NFL to earn over $30 million.

Interestingly, this contract also makes Justin Jefferson the highest-paid non-QB player, surpassing Nick Bosa’s $34 million-a-year deal. Safe to say, this contract has already sent a shockwave throughout the NFL world.

NFL World Reacts to Justin Jefferson’s Enormous Deal

As soon as this contract finalization surfaced online, the NFL community started flooding social media with their two cents. The majority agrees that Justin, arguably the best receiver in the league, deserves every cent Minnesota will be paying him through the 2028 season.

However, there are also a notable few who feel the Vikings are overpaying their star receiver, potentially causing wide receivers like CeeDee Lamb and Ja’Maar Chase to demand similar contracts. On the other hand, some see it as a good deal for the Vikings, especially considering they won’t have to pay their QB for the next four years. See for yourselves:

Worth every penny — Dave (@dave_bfr) June 3, 2024

Another chimed in and added,

Going to destroy the WR market. Although he may deserve this contract there’s Gonna be a lot of WRs now asking for way more than they’re worth — Gmanski (@gmanski3) June 3, 2024

A fan quipped,

that’s a huge overpay, he’s a good player but wow. this means dk metcalf is due a 4 year deal worth 200m. — george (@georgewlufc) June 3, 2024

A user commented,

Ja’Marr Chase and CeeDee Lamb hearing the Justin Jefferson contract news pic.twitter.com/TKJGjYKPgu — Playmaker TD (@playmakerTD) June 3, 2024

Someone wrote,

It’s a good deal cause they not paying a QB the next 3-4 years — A.McGee.Sr (@AndrewMcGeeSr) June 3, 2024

Others added,

Justin Jefferson welcoming his teammates to training camp this year pic.twitter.com/cqJ4pjK8De — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) June 3, 2024

Justin’s deal will have implications for teams like the Bengals and the Cowboys, who were keen on playing the waiting game. They will have to offer their star receivers the same kind of contract.

It’s worth mentioning that Jefferson has accumulated a total of 5,899 yards in just four seasons, despite playing only 60 games. He also added 30 touchdowns and had another 1000-yard season in 2023, despite stepping onto the field in just 10 games.

The Vikings had to keep Jefferson around, particularly after parting ways with Kirk Cousins. Their rookie QB would take all the help he could get, so locking down the best wideout in the league was a no-brainer.