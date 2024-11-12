Tyreek Hill Shares Significant Update on Torn Ligament; Reveals His Wrist Injury Re-aggravated After the Arrest

Despite being listed as questionable for the Rams game due to a wrist injury, Tyreek Hill is officially active. Tyreek admitted he had been dealing with this injury all season long.

Advertisement

Tyreek caught up with ESPN insider Lisa Salters while warming up, telling her, “I don’t miss any games,” and further detailing the nature of his injury. Notably, he admitted that his injury got aggravated in September when he was detained by the Miami-Dade police before the Dolphins’ opening game of the season. Salters revealed,

“He said it first started in training camp. But then he said it got re-aggravated when he was arrested right before the opening game of the season. He said he was taken to the ground by police. We remember seeing that video, and he said that that’s where the further damage was done.”

Tyreek also explained that he underwent an MRI, which confirmed he had a torn ligament. Despite this, he made himself available for the MNF game for an unselfish reason:

“He said that he’s playing through it and that he doesn’t know what to do because he has never really been injured before. ‘I am going to keep playing. Nothing is going to stop me,’ he said.”

Since this was the first time Tyreek had opened up about the police intervention and its aftermath, Salters had a few doubts about broadcasting it. However, Tyreek was confident and provided an assurance.

“He said he has been quiet about it all season long. So I asked him, ‘Do you not want me to say anything about it because you just told me all about it?’ He said, ‘It’s fine, it’s something that I have to deal with.”

Tyreek’s presence is a big boost for the Dolphins as they take on the Rams at SoFi Stadium. Despite his disappointing form, he will look to find a connection with Tua Tagovailoa and help the Dolphins register their third win.