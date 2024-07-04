Tyreek Hill to Miss the 2024 Season? Social Media Influencer Wants Immediate Jury Trial and $75,000 in Damages

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10), walks off the field dejected after a defeat to the Buffalo Bills during NFL football game Jan 07, 2024, in Miami Gardens. Dolphins Hall of Fame Dan Marino, second left walks behind Hill. USA Today Network

The Miami Dolphins are getting ready to take on the Jaguars in their first game of the upcoming season. However, it is possible that their top player and wide receiver, Tyreek Hill, could be absent from the game because of legal issues. The Cheetah is being sued by a social media influencer Sophie Hall, facing allegations of assault and battery.

The influencer has requested an immediate jury trial against Hill, which could disrupt the WR’s intention to kick off his 2024 season with the Dolphins.

SLATER SCOOP: The social influencer suing Tyreek Hill, accusing him of breaking her leg, is now asking for an immediate jury trial. If the judge grants this request, the next available date could be during NFL season. The woman’s attorney says the trial would take 7-10 days. pic.twitter.com/Yr6Xm7H4Eg — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) July 2, 2024

If the judge goes through with her request for an immediate jury trial, the dates of the legal proceedings are most likely going to clash with games during the NFL season. This means that the Miami Dolphins might have to start their season without Tyreek Hill.

Unfortunately for him, he’ll miss more than just one game if the jury trial starts immediately. To avoid further charges, he will have to keep showing up in court and this might cause him to miss games. The worst-case scenario for the wide receiver could be that he misses the entire season of 2024. Moreover, the actual charges that are coming Hill’s way rise from a troublesome incident.

Hill is facing some really serious charges. The lengthy list includes assault, intentionally inflicting emotional distress, and negligence. Moreover, Hall is also pursuing compensation of up to $75,000 for the distress she has suffered.

The Charges Against Tyreek Hill

As Hill faces charges that might pause his career in 2024, the complexity of the charges is concerning. The influencer has claimed that Hill has gone on to purposefully and forcefully hurt her. The two were supposedly participating in a football drill in the WR’s house in South Florida. She went on to knock him down backward during a lesson.

Per NBC, Hill allegedly went on to charge her for humiliating him during the football lesson.

Due to the injury, she suffered a broken right leg. It required her to get surgery with implantation made of metal hardware. With a bad injury like that, she has pressed charges for compensation. As of now, Hill’s chances for the 2024 season hang in the court’s balance.