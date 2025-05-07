NFL Analysts Suggest Tyreek Hill Could Be Pushing for a New QB After Tua Tagovailoa Was Left Off His Top 5 QB List

Dec 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Los Angeles Chargers with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

When Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins ahead of the 2022 season, some believed he wouldn’t be able to have the same success without Patrick Mahomes throwing to him. He promptly responded with back-to-back 1,700-yard seasons, leading the league in yards and TDs in 2023. However, that South Beach honeymoon was quickly cut short.

The Dolphins were plagued by injuries last year, especially at QB, where Tua Tagovailoa‘s health continues to be an issue. It resulted in a down year for Hill, who fell short of 1,000 yards for the first time since 2019, when he played just 12 games.

Hill was pretty vocal about his frustration, even suggesting after their final game of the season that he’d be open to leaving the Dolphins. Head coach Mike McDaniel and the team’s leadership reportedly met with him, where Hill committed to buying into Miami. But… that commitment seems to have faded, as he recently left Tagovailoa out of his top five QBs list.

“Could I rank my top five quarterbacks? Lamar, Josh, Pat, obviously. This is in no order, by the way. Baker Mayfield… and Joe B,” said the wideout in a X video.

The list was understandable, apart from the inclusion of Baker Mayfield. He’s had a solid couple of years, but he’s on a similar, if only slightly higher, level to Tagovailoa. So ranking Mayfield over his own teammate was a bit odd.

And as Colin Cowherd pointed out, Hill is essentially saying his teammate isn’t even the best QB in Florida. Cowherd believes the Hill-Dolphins marriage may have simply run its course at this point.

“He gave it a run. By the way, it helped in the regular season Tua; it established Tua as a franchise quarterback. Tyreek’s a very good player. I don’t think in the AFC, where all the good teams are cold-weather teams, I don’t think Tyreek Hill is a game changer in January. NFC, a lot of the best teams are dome teams… Miami was a fun experiment… you got a lot out of it. But nothing grows to the sky,” said the analyst via The Herd.

Cowherd also noted that Hill shouting out Mayfield, of all Tier 2 quarterbacks, could be a tactic. Tampa Bay and Miami are not far from one another, so a move to the Buccaneers would mean Hill wouldn’t have to uproot his life. And we know Mayfield likes to be proactive.

“It is interesting that he would mention Baker. I wouldn’t be surprised. Because Baker is the kind of guy that would get on the phone and text him and go, ‘Bro! Get over here!'”

It seems like Tyreek Hill is pushing to play elsewhere in 2026. This, despite the fact that Miami just gave him a new three-year, $90 million deal in 2022. However, it turns out the wide receiver trade market for this offseason is far from withered.

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded wideout George Pickens, who is on an expiring deal, for a package highlighted by a third-round pick on Wednesday. Hill is still elite, so he should fetch a much higher price than that for Miami. Especially considering he’s also got two more years left on his deal.

When the Dolphins acquired him in 2022, they paid one first rounder, one second rounder, two fourth rounders, and a sixth rounder. They won’t be able to recoup all of that, but they should get a good chunk of it back if they move him this offseason.