Tyreek Hill Uses the Lamar Jackson Method to Troll His Ex-Teammates for Leaving the Dolphins

Tyreek Hill is set to embark on his third season with the Dolphins but has yet to advance past the Wild Card Round. Ahead of the new season full of hope, his team is facing significant roster gaps after losing key players to free agency. The most recent departure from Miami is set to undertake a new adventure with the Panthers, and Tyreek didn’t shy away from giving him a warm goodbye — drawing inspiration from none other than Lamar Jackson.

Advertisement

The man leaving in question is none other than Robert Hunt, who, after a four-year-long stint with the Phins, agreed to a whopping five-year, $100 million deal with the Carolina Panthers. After inking the new deal, the now-former Dolphins Guard tweeted a heartfelt message on X, thanking the Fins Nation for their constant support for the last few years.

Tyreek appeared somewhat unhappy that his teammate was leaving, reporting Hunt’s tweet with a note that said, “Your dead to us, good luck but your dead to me.”

Advertisement

The way Tyreek Hill handles his social media presence, his fans are no strangers to his rant sessions. However, this time, they knew something was up, with the majority of comments only pointing to the context of the ‘You’re dead to me’ troll.

The Origin Of The “You’re Dead To Me” Troll Used By Tyreek Hill

It’s none other than Smiley Face, the Ravens QB, who has recently popularized the ‘You’re dead to me’ troll. It all started when Giants RB Saquon Barkley announced his move to the Eagles on a three-year deal. Addressing this, former Giants RB, Tiki Barber, during his recent appearance on the “Evan and Tiki” podcast, playfully quipped,

“You’re dead to us, Saquon. Good luck, you’re dead to me“

Advertisement

Barkley wasn’t at all happy with what Barber had said, clapping back on X (formerly Twitter). He said,

“lol yup you’re the prime example of loyalty to a team.. I got the deal I wanted, secured more gm which wasn’t given to me before… so if fans are gonna hate me for that so be it! But I never turned my back on my teammates and always had theirs“

This altercation has since sparked all sorts of reactions, and Jackson couldn’t help but join in on the fun. He initially shared Barber’s quote on Instagram, indicating he plans to playfully tease teammates who are leaving. And he did exactly that after Patrick Queen and Geno Stone agreed to join hands with other clubs.

Safe to say, it is all a form of banter that spices up the offseason, keeping the fans engaged while players gear up for the regular season.