“You’re Dead to Us”: Lamar Jackson Goes on a Trolling Spree After Teammates Join Hands With Rival Teams

The Baltimore Ravens had a successful 2023 season with an impressive 13-4 record, including 10 wins over teams that finished with winning records. Their league-stage exploits were superb and helped them secure the top AFC seed comfortably. However, they were just one step away from the Super Bowl, falling short against the eventual winners, the Kansas City Chiefs. Hopes are high in the Baltimore camp for the upcoming season, but they seem to have lost a few explosive weapons to free agency.

A key component of their SB quest in the upcoming season is retaining their record-breaking personnel, which they haven’t been successful in doing. Recently, LB Patrick Queen found his new home in Pittsburgh after a career-best season in Baltimore from a Pro Bowl nod to 133 combined tackles. Reacting to this, Queen’s now-former QB, Lamar Jackson, took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to this news with the trending “You’re Dead To Us, You’re Dead To Me” line. Take a look:

He used the popular line as a troll comment to every free agent who left the Ravens mere hours before the New League Year. Geno Stones was the second victim of the day when reports emerged of the star Safety signing with the Bengals on a 2-year, $15 million deal. He reacted exactly like he did to Queen, drawing hilarious reactions from the NFL community. He tweeted,

“@GenoStone22 You’re Dead to us, You’re Dead to me‼️“

But why exactly is Lamar Jackson repeatedly using this line as a troll? And why is it popular amongst NFL fans?

Lamar Jackson Drew Inspiration From Barkley and Tiki’s Banter Session

The whole “You’re Dead To Us, You’re Dead To Me” line started getting mileage when former Giants RB Tiki Barber used this sentence as a reaction to Saquon Barkley leaving the Giants and joining their rivals Philadelphia, according to Burn City Sports. Saquon was not impressed and hit back at Tiki, and quipped, “lol yup you’re the prime example of loyalty to a team.” He then expressed that he didn’t turn his back on his teammates and was forced to leave as the Giants didn’t meet his demands. His tweet read,

“@TikiBarber lol yup you’re the prime example of loyalty to a team.. I got the deal I wanted, secured more gm which wasn’t given to me before… so if fans are gonna hate me for that so be it! But I never turned my back on my teammates and always had theirs“

The public spat with personal blows instantly became the talk amongst the NFL fans. Kevin Durant also joined the fray with his one-liners, only to make the matter mainstream. Reacting to a tweet about Barkley getting flak, which the author felt should resonate with Durant, he wasn’t wrong, as he replied, “Too much love will kill u.”

This led to the viral spat getting Lamar Jackson’s attention. The star QB found it hilarious and took to Instagram to share that “You’re Dead to Me” has become his new quote now. Since then, he has been using it to react to all his teammates who left the Ravens in free agency.

All said and done, this is top-class banter from Lamar and people didn’t look much into it. NFL fans had a blast in the comments section. Here are a few of them:

While Patrick Queen’s exit will sting, it’s not like the Ravens are standing still, recently signing four-time Pro Bowler RB Derrick Henry. Safe to say, we have an exciting season coming up!