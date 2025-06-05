“Tyreek Hill Was Really Hurt by That”: Terron Armstead Reveals a Dolphins Rookie Didn’t Like the Veteran WR’s Christmas Gift

When you’re one of the highest-paid wide receivers in NFL history — with a $120 million contract and $72.2 million guaranteed — expectations don’t stop at performance on the field. Even in the locker room, stars like Tyreek Hill carry a certain weight, especially during holidays like Christmas.

Advertisement

Gifting around the festive season is a long-standing tradition in NFL locker rooms. Whether it’s Joe Burrow giving Samurai swords to the Bengals’ offensive line or Brock Purdy spending big on Toyota trucks despite being on a rookie contract, players often get spoiled by veterans and talismans during Christmas.

So naturally, when Hill handed out presents to his locker room mates last year, expectations were sky-high. But, hilariously, one 21-year-old NFL newcomer wasn’t impressed with his senior’s choice at all.

In his recent appearance on Nightcap, former All-Pro tackle Terron Armstead recalled this never-before-heard Tyreek Hill story, much to Unc and Ocho’s surprise. “We had a situation in Miami last year,” Armstead began. “Not a big situation, but Tyreek Hill had bought one of the rookies a Christmas gift, and the rookie didn’t like it.”

The young player didn’t exactly keep his thoughts to himself, either. According to Armstead, the reaction came quick and candid.

“Like no, I mean, it’s cool… but you know, you Tyreek. I expected you to give me something better. You know, something bigger. You make $30 million a year, you know what I’m saying?” Armstead recalled how it went down.

That comment — and the rookie’s attitude — reportedly didn’t sit well with the Dolphins wideout. “Tyreek was really hurt by that. Like, he was really upset,” Armstead added, as Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson couldn’t contain their laughter at how baffling the story was.

So what was the gift that triggered this whole exchange? According to Armstead, it was a “Gucci cologne set or something like that. Some type of designer cologne set.”

To most, a luxury designer fragrance would seem like a solid gesture. But to a 21-year-old rookie in Miami, it apparently missed the mark.

“This young boy… he probably don’t even have no cologne. He don’t wear no cologne. He don’t want that,” Armstead said. “He wanted Tyreek to give him something with a little bit more… little more splash to it.”

While the moment may seem petty on the surface, it speaks volumes about how quickly expectations and entitlement can spiral in NFL locker rooms. At the same time, it highlights the human side of a player like Tyreek Hill — a superstar who, despite all the money, controversy, and speed, still feels hurt when a thoughtful gesture isn’t received the way he hoped.

Because in the end, Tyreek’s disappointment didn’t stem from rejection — it seemingly had more to do with respect.