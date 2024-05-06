Jameis Winston Names One Common Factor Between Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers That Made Them Great

Names like Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Drew Brees stand as titans of football in the current era. Recently, Jameis Winston drew attention to a common thread between these iconic quarterbacks together on the ‘Up and Adams Show‘. The 30-year-old highlighted their shared experience as two-sport athletes which added to their gameplay.

When talking about Brady, Rodgers, Mahomes, and Brees, Jameis Winston addressed their background in baseball and its impact on their football skills. According to Winston, each quarterback threw different arm slots inspired by baseball which helped their football careers grow.

“You know when you see Patrick Mahomes when you see Aaron Rodgers, even Tom Brady and Drew Brees when they played, they all threw from different arm slots and they all were two-sport athletes,” remarked Jameis Winston.

Jameis Winston’s observation highlights the versatility and adaptability inherent in such athletes who excel in multiple disciplines. He elucidated how his own experience in baseball enriched his arm strength, accuracy, and overall athleticism.

“Obviously, a lot of people think that baseball doesn’t require a certain level of athletic ability, it doesn’t require skill, but I do believe that baseball helped me with my athletic ability,” explained Winston.

Winston credited Travis Coleman for instilling the importance of hip movement and rotation, helping him in baseball and football. His acknowledgment of the impact of baseball on elite quarterbacks also points toward the overall impact other sports can bring. Moreover, his recognition of diverse sporting experiences is only a reminder of what legends like Mahomes have been embodying with their image as a great sportsperson and not just a football sensation.

Multi-Sport Careers of Football Legends Quoted by Jameis Winston

In professional sports, elite athletes often navigate different disciplines in their quest to attain a diverse skill set. Per Jameis Winston, the dual-sport careers of football legends such as Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Drew Brees had a profound impact on their experiences in football domination, much like his own journey.

Jameis Winston claimed Mahomes, Rodgers, Brady, and Brees were all adept baseball players during their pre-NFL days. Mahomes, for instance, traces his roots to baseball with his father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., a renowned MLB pitcher.

As a high school standout in Tyler, Texas, the 28-year-old tried to explore football, basketball, and baseball, while still planning for a career in the MLB. However, fate had something else in mind, and Mahomes soon singled in on football before becoming the legendary quarterback he is today. Still, he held on to his baseball heritage as a proud part-owner of the Kansas City Royals

Similarly, Tom Brady also had an affair with baseball before gracing the NFL. Drafted by the Montreal Expos in the 1995 MLB draft, Brady was known for his hitting skills. It’s hard to imagine him in MLB now as his destiny led him to rewrite record books in the NFL.

Drew Brees known for his precision passing, had skills that killed on the baseball diamond during high school. Despite considering college baseball as a viable option, Brees ultimately chose football and even led his high school team to a state championship, earning Texas High School 5A Most Valuable Offensive Player.

Next on Jameis Winston’s list was Aaron Rodgers. The Jets quarterback also embraced the baseball field during his formative years in Beaverton, Oregon. As a versatile player in the Raleigh Hills Little League, Rodgers displayed his skills as a shortstop, center fielder, and pitcher, laying the foundation for his future success in football.

Looking back on Jameis Winston’s observations, the intrinsic link between multi-sport athleticism and success in football might be easier to decode if one follows these living examples. Beyond enhancing physical attributes such as arm strength and agility, the mental fortitude that comes with diverse sporting experiences also equips athletes to thrive in the competitive landscape of the NFL. As football continues to evolve, the influence of multi-sport backgrounds remains a cornerstone of excellence, shaping the destinies of past, present, and future gridiron greats.