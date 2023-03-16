“Learn From Me” : Former NFL Receiver Pleads With Ja Morant to Learn From the Mistakes He Made That Ruined His Career

Ja Morant and his strip club incident are the talk of the town. Many people are constantly weighing in with their opinions about how Ja Morant or the NBA should be handling this incident. However, none of them are as personal, and perhaps as heartbreaking, as what former NFL wideout Plaxico Burress had to say to Morant.

Morant recently made headlines after he brandished a gun at a strip club while live-streaming the entire act on Instagram. His actions received a lot of backlash, with the NBA and the police investigating the matter. While the police haven’t charged him with anything, the NBA did suspend him for 8 games without pay.

Plaxico Burress urges Ja Morant to learn from Burress’ mistakes

Talking on ‘The Carlton Show’, Plaxico Burress had some well-intentioned advice for Ja Morant. “If you can’t learn anything, learn from me,” he said. “Make better decisions because you really don’t want for him to have that label being that he’s so young. He has the opportunity to be the face of the NBA. He’s that great of a player.”

The former NFL wide receiver’s career went up in flames after he accidentally discharged a firearm on himself in a club. He spent 20 months in prison and was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, among other charges. This brought a break in his NFL career, one that many would argue was detrimental to his career.

NFL players come to Morant’s defense as he faces the court of public opinion

Perhaps the most damaging, and disappointing, part of this entire debacle, is the court of public opinion. Ever since photos of Morant in the strip club emerged on social media, his character has been consistently tarnished. Many have come out in support of Morant, including Dolphins’ star Tyreek Hill, and former NFL player Jalen Collins. However, the attacks are incessant and do not seem to be stopping soon.

Whether or not this is the last time Morant gets into trouble, no one knows. However, he will need to be more careful about his actions from now on. What’s more, he will have to understand that the NBA will be placing an uncomfortable eye on him. Any slip-ups from now, and the NBA could take harsher actions on him. How will this event affect Ja Morant’s career?

