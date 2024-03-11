Russell Wilson’s Starting Job Isn’t 100% Guaranteed at Pittsburgh; NFL Insider Adam Schefter Explains

One of the biggest talking points leading up to this preseason was Russell Wilson‘s future. After a disastrous two-year stint with the Denver Broncos that saw him get benched by a rookie last season, it was clear that the nine-time Pro Bowler’s tenure in Denver was coming to an end. The question, however, was Who? Who would be interested in taking a 35-year-old quarterback on their team after he couldn’t shine under Sean Payton’s patronage?

Advertisement

Luckily for us, we didn’t have to wait too long as we now know the answer to “Who”. Earlier today, NFL Insider Adam Schefter revealed that Russell Wilson is all set to sign a team-friendly one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The deal was made possible due to Russell Wilson opting to take the lowest possible salary as per the guidelines, with the heavy lifting of $38 million done by the Broncos.

Advertisement

With the Steelers signing Wilson, does this mean that he will enter the season as an undisputed starter? As per Adam Schefter’s report, it’s highly unlikely. It’s no surprise that Kenny Pickett had an underwhelming season for the club last season. However, Pittsburgh hasn’t signed Wilson to be the starter. The Stillers want Wilson to compete for the starting rank, earning his place by overcoming Pickett.

“Well, I think Pittsburgh made it clear that they were bringing in competition for Kenny Pickett,” Schefter said. “I think Russell Wilson doesn’t go anywhere that he doesn’t think he is gonna be the starter. Now he has to go and earn it. And he has got to play well.”

Schefter also believes that Wilson is rather confident about ending up as a starter. He argued that a player of Russell’s caliber isn’t going to Pittsburgh to be benched by Kenny Pickett. Pickett, however, will have the chance to prove himself.

While who starts for the Steelers is dependent on who impresses in training, the question in every fan’s mind is – Is this a good deal for the Steelers? Is Wilson worth a shot?

Pittsburgh Signing Russell Wilson Is A Win-Win Situation For Both The Parties

During his chat on the ESPN Network, Adam Schefter expressed that Russell Wilson moving to Pittsburgh works well for the nine-time Pro Bowler because they have great offensive firepower. The likes of Diontae Johnson, Denzel Sims, and George Pickens provide ample auxiliary strength for Wilson. The ESPN NFL insider said,

Advertisement

“I think there was a lot about Pittsburgh that attracted him. You look at all the offensive weapons they have, on the offensive side, you look at the way they run the football; you look at the way they play defense,” followed by, “And I believe that he feels that he is gonna come in there and do what he does and elevate the team. Last year, he was benched, but he did also throw 26 TDs and 8 interceptions.”

From Pittsburgh’s point of view, this move is super lucrative because they get a player of Wilson’s stature for just a million dollars a year. Moreover, his experienced head will be great for Kenny Pickett. Pickett will only improve with competition and he can learn a lot from the 35-year-old veteran.

“And let’s keep in mind here that for Pittsburgh, there is no downside. The Broncos are paying his bill this year. They are paying $38 million of his salary. Pittsburgh will pay just over $1 million. So there is no real downside in bringing a guy like Russell Wilson,” Adam Schefter further noted.

All said and done, it’s hard to disagree with Schefter’s assessment. On a one-year deal, this move is truly a win-win for both parties. If the gamble pays off, Pittsburgh will have stuck gold investing in Wilson at so cheap!