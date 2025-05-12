Weeks After Getting Drafted, Travis Hunter Goes Fishing in Texas Again; Catches the Same 4-Pounder a Second T: “Boy Came For Some More”

For all of the glitz and glamor that comes with being the second-overall pick in the NFL Draft, Travis Hunter isn’t here for any of it. Where other players spend their free time partying and making the rounds on social media, the Colorado product needs only two things: a boat and his fishing rod.

Considering that Hunter once stated that the entire point of him playing football in exchange for cash is so that he can afford to retire early and spend his days fishing, there can be no understating his admiration for the pastime. Prior to being targeted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2025 NFL Draft, the former Buffalo elected to go on one last fishing trip to ease his mind before traveling to Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Now that he’s on the other side of draft day, Hunter’s right back to it. Funnily enough, so too are the fish in his local pond.

In his most recent vlog, Hunter took his fans along with him for an afternoon on the water, where he managed to reel in the same fish on two separate occasions. After confirming its weight on a scale, the dual-threat sensation couldn’t help but be impressed.

“Ol’ boy came back for some more. Got him!”

Considering the scenery and spacious body of water that Hunter was able to enjoy at the Texas property, it shouldn’t be difficult for fans to understand his passion for fishing.

Travis Hunter reveals his favorite pastimes

Apart from fishing and football, Hunter has maintained a rather down-to-earth persona. His free time usually sees him engaging in the typical activities that one can expect from a 21-year-old American athlete.

Video games, online classes, and dates with his now fiancée, Leanna Lenee, take up the majority of whatever time he doesn’t spend out on the lake. With nothing more than football and fishing on the brain, Hunter is as indicative of the Florida region as anyone else out there.

It’s also worth noting that the majority of his gaming time is spent on either EA Sports’ College Football 2025 or the latest copy of Madden, a fact that suggests his dedication to the game is quite literally on another level. Then again, that’s to be expected of any incoming rookie who has aspirations of succeeding in the NFL.

Hunter’s life off of the field may seem boring when compared to those of his contemporaries, but for the 2024 Heisman trophy winner, life is about the simple rather than the finer things.

While mini-camps are officially underway, Hunter should have plenty of opportunities to go fishing before he is ultimately tasked with making his professional debut. Given the amount of water that resides both in and around the state of Florida, the two-way sensation is likely in his own paradise right now.

Thanks to the Jaguars, he now enjoys all of the football and fishing spots that he could ever ask for, meaning that, for better or worse, Hunter has already won at the game of life.