Shannon Sharpe Reasons Why He Attended Just One Lakers Game After Paying $300,000 for Season Tickets

It’s no secret that Shannon Sharpe enjoys living large and isn’t shy about rolling out the dough for it. The three-time Super Bowl winner recently backed this up after revealing that he has spent $300,000 on Lakers season tickets and attended just one game yet.

It has only been a few weeks since Sharpe revealed that he purchased a pet dog for $10,000, and his co-host, Chad Johnson, was not happy about it. Unc revealed that he bought a Pomeranian from overseas and went to extreme lengths to get it into the country. Ocho could not believe his ears, and he added that he could have gotten him the same breed in the city for just $300.

Therefore, it didn’t come as much of a surprise when the ex-Broncos player revealed how much he spent on Lakers season tickets. During their chat on ‘Nightcap‘, Ocho reacted to this by saying,

“Whoa, whoa, whoa! Wait a minute. Come on back home to me now. I told you about spending money like that. Did you spend $300,000 on Laker tickets?”

Shannon revealed that despite spending this hefty amount on season tickets, he has only been to one game with his daughter on her birthday. However, his reason for doing so shocked the Nightcap co-host.

Shannon Sharpe’s Commitment to Nightcap

In the same episode, Sharpe revealed the reason behind his attending just one Lakers game. He stated that his commitment to his fellow host of the ‘Nightcap’, Chad Johnson, is more important. The three-time Super Bowl champ further added that he hasn’t had much time on his hands due to his strict schedule.

“Do you know how many games I have attended this season? One. I took my daughter on her birthday to the Laker game. I signed up to do Nightcap with you on Sunday, Monday and Thursday. This is what I signed up for,” said Shannon Sharpe.

Ocho appreciated his co-host for prioritizing the podcast over a Lakers game. The ex-Bengals WR then suggested that if Shannon wanted, he would come down to L.A. and record their show. This will allow the duo to go and enjoy a game together.

Much like Chad, fans couldn’t believe that Unc was paying this much for the tickets and was missing games on top of it. They gave their wildest reactions to the revelation. Take a look:

Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson have become quite a celebrity even in the post-retirement period. Unc seems to be getting stronger each day after moving on from the ‘Undisputed’. Their friendly banter is a treat to many, and they will surely continue entertaining them in the future.