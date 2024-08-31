‘Unicorn’ Not Enough to Describe Travis Hunter: Rapper Lil Wayne Says While Singing Shedeur Sanders’ Song

Long-time Colorado Buffaloes fan Lil Wayne was over the moon after the team’s win in the season opener against the Bisons. The acclaimed rapper gave a shout-out to the Buffaloes quarterback by singing his song ‘Perfect Timing’ with a special message for the ‘unicorn’ Travis Hunter as well.

Advertisement

The rapper sang the hook of Sanders’s ‘Perfect Timing‘ while celebrating the Buffs’ 31-24 win over the Bisons. Clearly overwhelmed with excitement, Wayne went on to claim that Hunter’s game was something no one had ever seen before.

The rapper even called Hunter a ‘unicorn’ to illustrate the uniqueness of his game. He said:

“T Hunter, Travis Hunter that they talking about a unicorn. Nah Nah, You gotta come up with a word we ain’t said before, like that boy is something we ain’t seen before.”

Hunter was on double duties and played the full duration of the game. He scored 3 touchdowns in his 7 receiving and covered 132 yards. One of the talking points of the game was his chemistry with Sanders.

The quarterback back threw a 41-yard throw to Hunter in the 1st quarter giving the Buffs their 1st touchdown of the season. The pair went on to score 2 more TDs and were instrumental in the win.

Wayne wasn’t the only one applauding Hunter’s performance in the game. Even NBA star Lebron James was amazed by his coordination with the quarterback.

Lil Wayne has been one of the biggest supporters of Deion Sanders’s team and was a regular face in the crowd last year. Meanwhile, Wayne also had a word of appreciation for coach Deion’s son and Colorado safety Shilo Sanders.

‘I see you tackling that boy’: Lil Wayne saw Shilo Sanders’ performance as well

Lil Wayne also gave a shout-out to Coach Prime’s son Shilo. Talking about his game, Wayne claimed that he was like a ‘security at the club’ who wouldn’t let anyone pass to his end zone. As part of the Buffs’ defence, Sanders scored 9 tackles in the game.

This season, Coach Prime has assembled a strong offensive team with Hunter, Sanders and Jimmy Horn JR in key roles. And if the team’s new defensive coordinator Robert Livingston manages to put together a strong lineup, the team can certainly be a threat to every other Heisman Trophy contender.