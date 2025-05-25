Months Before Marrying Leanna Lenee, Travis Hunter Told Shedeur Sanders Why He Chose Tennessee as the Venue

Travis Hunter finally decided to make his fiancée, Leanna Lenee into an honest woman. The couple who announced their engagement a year ago in February 2024, decided to take their vows this weekend in Tennessee. The new Jaguars star pulled out all the stops for his new wife and decided to jump the broom, something he promised he would do once his NFL career began. In fact, he had already picked out a date, 24th May, when he announced his engagement.

Hunter selected the date with purpose. Though he didn’t yet know which team would draft him, he knew most rookie minicamps wrap up in early May. This year, that date was May 11th for most teams, including the Jaguars, giving him just enough time to prepare for the big day.

Travis had even shared the plan a year ago with his former Colorado Buffaloes teammate and close friend, Shedeur Sanders. During a post-engagement conversation, he told Shedeur about the May 24th wedding and explained why he chose Chattanooga, Tennessee, as the location — a choice that surprised the now-Browns quarterback.

“I’m just ready to go eat, dance, do my thing. That’s it. I think I would hang with the family, May 24th next year, bro. Yes, right after the rookie minicamp. Chattnogga, Tennessee, good venue, bro. She would want to have a good venue.”

The Heisman winner is meticulous by nature — he likes to plan everything well in advance and thrives on stability and predictability in every aspect of his life. That’s exactly how he approached his wedding. Every detail was carefully thought out, reflecting not only his personality but also how deeply he loves Leanna and values her happiness.

Following the ceremony, fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages. Many expressed their love and support for the couple, sending well wishes and prayers for their future. They believe Travis and Leanna are meant for each other and hope their marriage is filled with joy, love, and longevity.

congrats trav — HumbleForever (@DaRealSkeet) May 25, 2025

Another chimed in and added,

Good job Travis Congratulations — CASHOUT (@KwyietM) May 25, 2025

A fan wrote,

Congratulations @TravisHunterJr Nephew & Niecy-Poo on Your Beautiful Union I Pray that GODS Covering & Protection will be with You Both through Eternity Leanna is Definitely a Real One❤️ CU Auntie Sam sends Love from Columbus, GA — Samantha (@AuntieSam68) May 25, 2025

Others said,

Lotta ya’ll inna comments need to let that hurt go, it sounds crazy but not every female is evil. All of us have showed moments of being spoilt and entitled. Congrats to them both — 3FrmDaSideCypress (@FrmSide3) May 25, 2025

Despite warnings and criticism from naysayers over the past year, Travis Hunter followed through on his promise and married Leanna. He stood by his decision, knowing that only he truly understands the bond they share. Outsiders continue to speculate and judge without knowing the full story, driven by a love for gossip and drama. But that noise doesn’t interest Travis. He values something deeper.

For him, peace and stability are everything. His relationship provides both, and he knows that’s exactly what he needs to thrive on the field.