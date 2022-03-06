“Can’t have Matthew Stafford in the building and not put on a show”: LeBron James’ ballistic 56 point night was catalyzed by Super Bowl champ

LeBron James is simply the best player in the world right now. With Matthew Stafford in the building, the Lakers star put up his best performance this season.

The Lakers have been slumping as of late, and the entire season in general hasn’t gone too well for them. Playing the second seeded Golden State Warriors, they needed a huge performance from their stars, and LeBron James delivered.

In typical King fashion, LeBron put up 56 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 assists while leading the Lakers to a come-from-behind 124-116 victory. It was exactly the kind of performance James and the Lakers needed to build some confidence and momentum going forward as they try to lock in a playoff spot.

.@KingJames messed around and dropped 56 PTS (most as a Laker) against Golden State 😤 pic.twitter.com/vMmbt0bnD4 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 6, 2022

James had some motivation to go for a big night with a huge star in the arena.

Also Read: “Why doesn’t Aaron Rodgers take less money like Tom Brady?”: Charles Barkley destroys Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan, and Packers QB for not being more selfless like the NFL GOAT

LeBron James put on a masterclass for Matthew Stafford to enjoy

The city of Los Angeles is still enjoying the Rams Super Bowl, and players from the Rams are enjoying their time off by taking trips to watch the Lakers.

Tonight it was quarterback Matthew Stafford who made the game. Sensing the presence of the Rams quarterback, LeBron knew he had to come up with something special, and that’s exactly what happened.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN (@espn)

And my oh my what a show it was. The Lakers battled all game long, coming back from a deficit as large as 14 points at one point in the game. LeBron was drilling threes throughout the game, finishing 6/11 from beyond the arc. It was a performance that the Lakers absolutely needed to steal the game from Golden State.

LA had been the losers of four straight prior to this game, but now, they’ll have something to celebrate about, knocking off a true championship contender without Anthony Davis. LeBron has shown he’s still more than capable of carrying a team this season multiple times, but this performance was really the cherry on top.

Also Read: “Joe Burrow could help LSU land Arch Manning”: How former Bengals star could help his alma mater land Peyton Manning and Eli Manning’s nephew