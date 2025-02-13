Upon Watching Patrick Mahomes Go Down, Comedian Akaash Singh Calls Super Bowl LIX the Most “Horrible Day of His Life”

Eagles fans are over the moon, savoring a victory they’ll cherish for a long time. Meanwhile, Chiefs fans are still reeling from a tough loss, made even worse by concerns over their quarterback’s condition after the game. Patrick Mahomes had one of the worst performances of his career in the Super Bowl.

Advertisement

And fans are struggling to accept how relentlessly the Eagles’ defense pressured him all night. Among them is comedian Akaash Singh, a devoted Chiefs fan who just can’t seem to move on.

During the latest episode of Flagarant, Akaash Singh admitted to still not being over how things unfolded in Super Bowl LIX. He broke down exactly what went wrong for the Chiefs during the game:

“Any great QB will eat you up if you Blitz. But if those front-four linemen can cause hell for the QB, that’s how the Giants beat Brady, the Bucs beat Mahomes and that’s how the Eagles dominated the Chiefs. Mahomes had no time to find anybody and rest of the team is not good. So just a dominating horrible day of my life.”

The Eagles D-Linemen exploited the vulnerabilities in the O-Line which hasn’t been good all year, and found the way to win. It was a frustrating night for many Chiefs fans like Akaash.

But unlike them, there was more misery in store for him as marrying a girl from Philly came back to bite him.

Akaash faced more humiliation after seeing Mahomes and the Chiefs lose

Watching the Chiefs lose and seeing Mahomes struggle was tough enough for Akaash, but the humiliation didn’t stop there. He watched the game with his wife and her family who are die-hard Eagles fans from Philadelphia who were overjoyed by the victory. And they made sure he felt it.

To rub salt in his wound, they surprised him with a custom ice cream cake decked out in the Birds theme. Bold Kelly green letters spelled out “Fly Eagles Fly,” and at the center of it all was a picture of Akaash—his head hilariously replacing the Eagles logo.

“They made an ice cream cake for me. It said Fly Eagles Fly and had an Eagle on it and my face on the cake and they’re just chanting that stupid anthem- Fly Eagles Fly. I was like oh my god!”

It wasn’t a good day for the Chiefs all over the world. However, it was still a great season for them and they still get to remember the feeling that their team has won 3 of the last five Super Bowls.

They are still a dynasty and they still have Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid. Their team will probably make the Super Bowl again next season. Unfortunately, though, their dreams of recording the first-ever three-peat have reset.